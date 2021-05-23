Undisputed squad, silent Pols, exhausted police, duplicate social media is a perfect storm for anti-Semitism

What could be more deadly? A Hamas missile. The Squads tropes. Pols silence. Media collusion. Ignorance of influencers. The hypocrisy of twitters.

Choose your poison.

There is a lot of wishful thinking out there that if, please, Gd, this ceasefire between Israel and Hamas brokered by Egypt holds for a while, things will calm down too. quickly for the Jews of the Diaspora. For my part, I am not so sure.

Of course, the current global pogrom raging against the Jewish people was sparked by the Hamas war, but it did not happen spontaneously and will not go away.

To quote a few of the shocking blows absorbed by our people:

In German cities, they chanted death to Jews, echoing the Nazi era; and in Düsseldorf, today’s Nazis set fire to a memorial to a burnt down synagogue on the ground on Kristallnacht;

In Austria, 2,500 demonstrators heard this song: Jews remember Khayber, Muhammad’s army is back, referring to a battle fought in AD 628 between the first Muslims and the Jews living in Khaybar on the peninsula Arabic in which Jews were slaughtered and returned;

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an anti-Semitic rant that reverberated throughout his country, across the Muslim world and across Europe, in which he said of the Jews: They just suck some blood;

In Los Angeles, today’s Nazi / pro-Hamas thugs jumped out of an SUV trailer while spouting anti-Semitic rants and attacked Jews dining in the heart of the city;

Also in Los Angeles the night before, in Shavuot, a Hasidic Jew and father of six had to run for his life to escape the anti-Semites who were chasing him in vehicles adorned with Palestinian flags;

In New York, a young Jew was severely beaten by pro-Palestinian assailants, sending him to hospital with a concussion, and Hamas supporters did their dirty work in the very Jewish neighborhood of Manhattan;

Even the normally calm Toronto, Montreal, feels the sting of Jewish hatred, and Chicago sees two synagogues attacked.

How did we get there?

For years, the mainstream American media largely ignored or belittled the facts provided each year by the FBI. Each year, long before and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, two truths have been confirmed time and time again: African Americans were the primary targets of race-based hate crimes; and American Jews, representing less than 2% of the population, were the primary targets of religion-based hate crimes.

In 2019, a year before the coronavirus pandemic, 62% of all hate crimes based on religion were against Jews. It is true that the mass murder of 11 praying Jews in Pittsburgh was widely covered by the media, but if it didn’t bleed, it didn’t drive and little was desecrated from synagogues during the troubles related to Black Lives Matter or arson against Jews. places of worship from Delaware to Oregon. And despite continued physical attacks on religious Jews in New York City, anti-Semitism rarely made headlines, with the notable exception of the New York Post. As the New York Police Department tried mightily to make a difference, the shifting winds of revival kept anti-Semitism out of the fire of the media or the political elite they were covering.

Speaking of awake: the media, along with many pundits and observers, have missed a fundamental and crucial change in the American political landscape. Not so long ago, debates in the Holy Land focused on East Jerusalem, the occupation, the fate of the Golan Heights and, of course, the ultimate barrier in the Messianic era, those Israeli settlements. infamous in the West Bank. The only problem was that more than 4,000 terrorist rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza over 11 days had not been launched at any settlement but at the heart of internationally recognized Israel. Just like that, all the talk about a two-state solution evaporated and instead we were fed a steady diet of Hamas talking points from The Squad, awakened artists and social media influencers. The Israelis were seen as apartheid and Latter-day Nazis apparatchiks. Forget that the Israelis did not start the fight and that they were clubbed and dehumanized to the music of social media in the ears of hateful Jews across the social and political spectrum, and among Palestinians and their supporters.

And while it’s important to recognize that President Joe Biden and House of Commons Speaker Nancy Pelosi both defended Israel’s right to self-defense, neither took the slander. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez or Rashida Tlaibs against the Jewish state.

Finally, we come to the duplicity role played by the social media giants. For years, they’ve told us that fully monitoring, let alone blocking, genocidal anti-Jewish publications is technically impractical, and furthermore, there are First Amendment issues.

Lies. These companies decided in one day to impeach a sitting president of the United States, but continue to allow Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran, the godfather of Holocaust denial and genocide-seeking terrorism, to continue to spit his hate on Twitter.

And these real-time inflammatory messages of shootings, beatings and mutilations of Jews are being broadcast online from Melbourne to Toronto, Chicago to Lod in Israel.

As Rabbi Marvin Hier, Founder and CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, warned: History has taught us that we must stop anti-Semitism now in its early and ugly beginnings or it will worsen and become an accepted norm.

In order for the worldwide Jewish community to stop the scourge of this hatred, we must honestly assess where it emanates from and fight back.

And as the late Simon Wiesenthal himself said: When we have to fight anti-Semitism in the future, we will need new friends and allies.

Appropriate advice from a man who lost 89 family members in the Nazi Holocaust.