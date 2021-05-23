Trump Spox must pay Gizmodo $ 42,000 for failed libel lawsuit





Trump spokesman Jason Miller has lost a libel lawsuit against G / O Media, Gizmodo’s parent and the once-active Splinter outlet. Splinter in 2018 reported that Miller gave abortion medication to a dancer after getting her pregnant. Miller has repeatedly said the story is false, but the court ruled in favor of G / O Media and ordered it to pay around $ 42,000. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Jason Miller, spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, is due to pay G / O Media around $ 42,000 after a Florida court ruled the outlet was not guilty of defamation, court documents show .

Miller accused G / O of defaming him in a report on an allegation made by his former girlfriend AJ Delgado last year in a sealed dossier in a custody battle over their son. The report says Miller gave a dancer at a strip club in Florida abortion medication in a smoothie after getting her pregnant.

He vigorously denied the allegation and said the story was false.

G / O, formerly Gizmodo Media Group, is the parent company of Gizmodo and Jezebel, among other news outlets.

The story first took place in September 2018 in Splinter, which has since been shut down.

Miller claimed the story was inaccurate and led to his contract with CNN being terminated. Prior to the termination, Miller had been a paid political commentator for the network.

When Miller first sued for libel in 2019, a court overturned it and sided with Gizmodo.

But Miller in 2020 restarted the lawsuit, filing an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, according to court documents.

In his appeal, Miller argued for confidentiality “to prevent a serious and imminent threat to the just, impartial and orderly administration of justice”, “to” avoid substantial harm to innocent third parties “,” for ” avoid material prejudice to a party by disclosure. matters protected by common law or a right to privacy which are generally not inherent in the particular type of proceeding whose termination is sought “and” to comply with the order established public ”, according to court documents.

During oral argument, lawyer Shane Vogt called the allegation against Miller “unquestionably false.” Miller had demanded $ 100 million from G / O in damages.

The appeals court dismissed Miller’s lawsuit and ordered him to pay approximately $ 42,000 in legal fees.

Tom Porter of Insider contributed to this report.

