Government, society urged to beware of explosion in Covid-19 cases





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Government and the public is encouraged to be aware of the potential for explosion in the event of transmission Covid-19 in Indonesia. According to an epidemiologist from Griffith University, Australia Dicky budiman According to estimates, 2021 will remain a critical year for all countries in the world in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. “In June 2021, Indonesia will experience and suffer the Covid-19 pandemic for 1.5 years. In fact, the virus that causes Covid-19 continues to spread and is slowly burning the population. In America and Brazil for example, and now India is a strong epicenter, ”Dicky explained to Kompas.com on Sunday (5/23/2021). Also read: Increase, at least 100 people positive for Covid-19 in RT in Cilangkap “It is a fact that 2021 could be the worst year. Not only is (the Covid-19 pandemic) over, but the worst year,” Dicky said. Dicky explained that 2021 could be a difficult time for countries around the world, including Indonesia, in the face of a pandemic. Indeed, this year, a vaccination program has been put in place, which may reduce the level of vigilance. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail In addition, Dicky continued, the vaccination program had several problems. “Indeed, there are many vaccination programs but the (level) of protection is not more than 1 year, the problem of the vaccine stock in developing countries like Indonesia, and various obstacles in the implementation. the technical work of the vaccination itself, ”Dicky said. Therefore, Dicky said the vaccination program is not the main solution to solving the pandemic. “Vaccines are not once again a silver bullet to a pandemic. So far, no pandemic has been completed because of the vaccines. This must be a wake-up call for us, as Indonesia, which puts vaccination at the forefront of (overcoming a pandemic), it is misguided and dangerous, ”he said.

