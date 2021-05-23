Politics
Ensuring Rapid Evacuation: PM Modi at Cyclone Yaas Review Meeting | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered officials to ensure the swift evacuation of citizens involved in off-shore activities before Cyclone Yaas hits the east coast on May 26, within two weeks of Cyclone Tauktae hitting the west coast, killing at least 66 people. people aboard an offshore barge near the coast of Mumbai.
The PM held a meeting on Sunday to review cyclone Yaas readiness and asked officials to work closely with states to ensure people are safely evacuated from high-risk areas , and power and communication network outages are kept to a minimum and restored quickly, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
He also called for coordination and planning with state governments to ensure that no disruption is caused to Covid-19 treatment and vaccination in hospitals.
The weather service said an area of low pressure had already developed in the northern Andaman Sea, which is expected to intensify into a low on May 23 in the morning and turn into a very severe cyclonic storm of here on May 24 and will likely cross the northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts. May 26 in the evening with a wind speed between 155 and 165 km / h and gusts to 185 km / h. Cyclone Yaas is likely to cause heavy rains and storm surges in coastal districts of both states while making landfall anywhere between the north coast of Odisha and the Sundarbans.
The prime minister called for involving various stakeholders such as communities and coastal industries and directly contacting and sensitizing them, the PMO said.
PM ordered officials with notices and instructions on dos and don’ts during the cyclone [should] be made available to citizens of affected districts in a local language that is easy to understand, the PMO statement said.
The review meeting comes against the backdrop of the tragedy caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which sank the P-305 barge on Monday evening, which housed personnel carrying out maintenance work on an oil rig in offshore oil and gas company ONGC, off the coast of Mumbai. The death toll on the barge rose to 66 with the recovery of six more bodies on Saturday, while nine staff members are still missing, the Navy said yesterday.
The Ministry of the Interior is examining the situation before another cyclone arrives and is in contact with state governments, Union territories and central agencies concerned. It has already released the first installment of the National Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in advance to all states, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has prepositioned 46 boat teams. , tree cutters and telecommunications equipment in five states. and a Union territory. In addition, the Indian Coast Guard has also been alerted and the Navy is preparing as it continues to stand by, the Prime Minister’s Office noted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as senior government officials and representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from the ministries of telecommunications, energy, l civil aviation and earth sciences attended the virtual meeting.
Last year, on May 20, southwest Bengal was hit by Cyclone Amphan in the Sunderbans with a wind speed of 155,165 km / h and gusts of up to 185 km / h. He had killed 98 people while traveling through six districts. Meteorologists say the passage of Cyclone Yaass could coincide with the full moon spring tide, also on May 26, making the storm surge stronger and more devastating.
In villages in the coastal districts of Bengal, authorities are making announcements about the approach of the cyclonic storm and the evacuation process which could begin on May 25. Fishermen were told not to venture into the sea. District officials said the number of cyclone shelters and relief shelters, where evacuees would be kept, was being increased by the use of ropes in school and college buildings so that social distancing can be maintained.
Odisha’s government on Saturday ordered all district collectors in coastal areas to bring people living in mud houses to cyclone shelters with behavior appropriate for Covid-19.
