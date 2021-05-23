President of Commission VIII DPR wants government to adopt policy of boycotting Israeli products





Jakarta – President Commission VIII DPR RI Yandri Susanto wants government to publish policy boycott of Israeli products and urged citizens not to use various Israeli products. Yandri said the government must also close the entry of Israeli products. “We ask the government to boycott Israeli products. Their products can no longer enter Indonesia,” Yandri Susanto, quoted by Antra, said on Monday (5/24/2021). Yandri also called on the government not to open diplomatic relations and regional talks with the Zionist state. He said Israel should become a common enemy by all countries of the world. “There is no compromise with Israel at any time. We ask the government of the Republic of Indonesia not to open diplomatic relations with Israel,” Yandri said. Position of President Jokowi on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Previous, President Joko Widodo strongly demanded that the Israeli aggression against Palestine be stopped immediately as it has so far claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children. As reported, protesters who gathered outside the United States (US) Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday (5/18) called on all Indonesian people to boycott products made in the United States and Israel for defend the struggle of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. According to them, the boycott of products produced by the two countries must be carried out, because the United States is believed to be supporting Israeli military attacks against the Palestinian people. “In fact, Israel has no power. It feels strong and good because Zionist power is backed by the United States. American political power, like it or not, is supported by its economic might. So if we want to fight the Zionists. Israel, the United States has no other way to boycott its economic strength, ”said Amin Ngabalin, deputy chairman of the Indonesian National Youth Committee of the DPP (KNPI) . Indonesia still maintains trade relations with Israel Indonesia and Israel still maintain trade relations, although they do not have official diplomatic relations. Data from the Central Statistics Agency indicates that in the first quarter of 2021, Indonesia imported 144 tons of goods from Israel worth US $ 1,785,870. Goods imported by Indonesia from Israel, including parts / components of weapons; engine components; electronic appliances; plantation products such as coffee, dates; electrical equipment, battery components and machines for the production of cigarettes. At the same time, during the same period, Indonesia exported over 11,000 tonnes of goods to Israel, valued at US $ 30,986,779. Boycotts, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) are movements that have been campaigning by Palestinian civil society networks with the international community since 2005. The movement is believed to be a means of exerting pressure on Israel, which led the occupation and launched military attacks against the Palestinian people. (eva / eva)

