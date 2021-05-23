The committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet today to decide on the next director of the IBC





The committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet today to choose the new head of the CBI. The committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comprising Opposition Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will meet today to select the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The committee will consider Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from four highest groups (1984-1987) as the next head of the CBI. Some of the pioneers are: YC Modi, a 1984 IPS agent of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and director general of the National Investigation Agency; Rakesh Asthana, director general of Gujarat cadres of the Border Security Force, and SS Deswal, director general of Haryana cadres of the Indo-Tibetan border police. Also in the running are IPS officers from 1985, including DGP HC Awasthi of Uttar Pradesh, DGP of Kerala Loknath Behera, DG of the Railway Protection Force Arun Kumar and DG SK Jaiswal of the Central Industrial Security Force. . In total, more than 100 officers from the 1984-1987 lots will be examined by the committee. The law states that the committee will select the director of the CBI “on the basis of seniority, integrity and experience in investigating anti-corruption cases” from a list of IPS agents. drawn from the four most senior groups. The officer chosen as director of the CBI will hold office for a period of at least two years from the date on which he or she takes office. After completing two years, RK Shukla retired as director of CBI in February of this year. The longest-serving additional director of the CBI, Praveen Sinha, worked as the director of the CBI until the appointment of the full-time chief.

