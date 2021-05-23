The level of public satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf is quite high: National Okezone





JAKARTA – The level of community satisfaction with government performance Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his deputy, Ma’ruf Amin are quite tall. This is known from the survey results of the Indonesian Pospoll Survey Institute. Pospoll Indonesia Executive Director Muslimin Tanja said the level of public satisfaction with President and Vice President Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s performance was quite high with a score of 71.4 percent . “Meanwhile, 26.9% were not satisfied,” Muslimin said in the publication of a poll titled “Measuring Opportunities for 2024 Presidential Candidates and the Challenge of the Islamic Party Axis”, Sunday (23/5/2021). Read also: Jokowi: the production of Covid-19 vaccines must be multiplied In addition to photographing the level of public satisfaction with the performance of the president and vice president, Muslimin continued, his party also portrayed the level of public satisfaction with institutions or institutions of the ‘State. The result, he said, was that the institution with the highest trust level score The TNI, with 95% responses, was very confident and quite confident. “The second position is the presidential institution (82.2%). Meanwhile, the two institutions with the lowest level of trust are the political parties and the DPR,” he said. The Indonesian police are considered highly reliable with a score of 14.1%, the Court 9.7%, the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) 8.7%, the Regional Representative Council (DPR) 6.9% , the DPR 6.4 and political parties 5.1%. Also Read: Jokowi Encourages World Leaders To Overcome Covid-19 Vaccine Gap It is known that the Pospoll Indonesia survey was conducted with a completely randomly selected sample (probability sampling) using multistage random sampling, taking into account urban / rural areas and the proportionality between the number of samples and the number of electors in each province. With a total sample of 1,600 respondents, the margin of error is +/- 2.45% at a 95% confidence level. The primary survey sampling unit (PSU) is a village / kelurahan with a sample of kelurahan scattered across all provinces of Indonesia. Meanwhile, the data collection process was carried out from April 20-29, 2021 through face-to-face interviews using structured questionnaires. In addition, the minimum age for respondents is 17 or meets the requirements of voters. In addition, quality control was performed on the interview results, which were randomly selected by 20% of the total sample. During quality control, no significant errors were found. (Ari)

