A large number of Chinese positions are based on their environment and cultural conditioning. It has to do with Chinese nationalism

As a young diplomat Vijay Gokhale, a former foreign minister, witnessed the protests in China’s watershed in 1989. This led to his book, Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest. He distilled the lessons in an interview for Indrani Bagchi:

Tiananmen was performing around the same time that the Soviet Union was going through major changes. How did you read Chinese stocks then?

China’s turn preceded that of the Soviet Union. Deng had more or less laid out the plan for economic reform in the early 1980s, while Gorbachev only came to power in 1985. You will see during the Tiananmen crisis that the Chinese were grappling with the fact that the two largest communist countries were on divergent paths, one giving primacy to political reform, the other to economic reform and the suppression of political opinions.

Deng used to say over and over that the stability of the company is essential. Unless there is stability, you cannot provide economic well-being to the people or political security. He began with the assumption that social stability is the critical point from which any reform must begin. He concluded that to maintain social stability, economic well-being must precede any kind of political reform. Otherwise there would be a collapse of the system. History would prove him right. The collapse of the Soviet Union probably shocked the Chinese more than the Americans.

I believe Deng is the hero of modern China. We can argue that he crushed a democratic movement, did not allow political freedom. But it was he who led China out of the quagmire of the Cultural Revolution on the path to the enormous power we see today.

You challenged the Western media account of the Tiananmen Square incident in your book. Why did you find it necessary to correct this?

I want to precede it because 1989 was a different time for all of us. No one could have predicted the fall of the Soviet Union six months later. It was clear that the media on both sides of the divide had a certain ideological bent. Nonetheless, my personal experience over those 50 days has been that a lot of Western media feed off each other and feed on the students in the square, without actually cross-checking their information. There have been a number of instances where I have known their facts were not entirely correct. Or that their sources were questionable. For me, it was a revelation. This is why I felt that I needed to emphasize that the Chinese side is hiding certain facts but also that the Western media gave their own point of view to the whole.

What were the Chinese trying to hide?

First, they were embarrassed that the inner workings of the Party had been exposed to the international community. They had always boasted of unity within and among the leaders of the Communist Party. It was embarrassing that the infighting within the party spilled over into the public.

There was a deeper concern that, with each generation succeeding Mao Zedong and the first generation, the party would weaken from within. The ideals of the first generation would no longer be valid for subsequent generations. Henry Kissinger said he was surprised that the Chinese communist system had evolved into a feudal system. The children and grandchildren of the first generation rulers believed that they were the heirs of the revolution and therefore rightly the rulers of the country, people who should benefit from the sacrifices of their fathers and grandfathers.

This concern is reflected in a phrase President Xi Jinping uses in his speeches. He says we have to pass on the Red gene. That, in a sense, symbolizes the whole issue. The fear that the enormous amount of prosperity, wealth and comfort enjoyed by the Chinese people will dilute the red gene. The red gene is anything between the supremacy of the Communist Party and what it considers chaos.

This was the theme that ran through Tiananmen and that runs through leaders today as well.

Xi Jinping himself is a prince, why did he turn out to be different?

Xi Jinping is separated from many other princelings. If you look at some of the offspring of other leaders, like Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, other elders like Chen Yun and Li Xiannian, their children have gone to the best jobs in companies, made money and have lived the good life in Beijing or Shanghai.

Xi Jinping, despite being from the redder of the red families, chose to return to rural areas, work for the party in those areas and come from the grassroots. His life experience was very different from that of all his contemporaries who are princely. Perhaps very early on, Xi realized that he was heir to a great tradition. This tradition would only continue if this basic connection persisted. Now that he’s in power there are two ways of looking at what he’s doing, the conventional way is like a naked agglomeration of power. Eliminated the two-term presidential limit; became commander-in-chief of the army, which even Mao and Deng never did; he declared himself to be the core of leadership and so on. It’s one way of looking at it.

But in the other direction, perhaps he is acting to ensure that he can reverse the trend of the party’s dilution to the point of disappearing. Therefore, he targeted the institutions where he needs the red gene to ensure that the Party remains in power for the next 100 years. This is why he started in the army and the public security organs, which are the main instruments of the state. It first purged them, then it gradually moved to other areas, now in the areas of culture, media and business.

The West believed that an economically open China would translate into a more liberal China. How do you explain today’s China?

It’s just a flawed western notion. As early as 1989, Indian political leaders and the MEA argued that at all times the Chinese have masterfully exploited the West. We told Western delegations that they were going slowly with the Chinese on a number of issues that they would concern us much more about, not just human rights, but also trade, intellectual property rights, etc.

The cynical response we would get is that we are keeping India on a higher level.

Because they were making huge amounts of money in China, they were willing to ignore IPR infringements and theft of technology. I think they believed that the gap between them and the Chinese was so great, that the technological advantage was so great that it would take several generations for China to catch up.

They ignored the fact that China was ruled by a set of leaders who not only had a grip on the political situation, but had a technological background, they were engineers and doctors, etc., they understood. the technology and the system allowed them to channel the funds. in the development of basic technologies. This is the reason for the rapid jump in the space of a generation, which the West did not expect. Today, China has become a real challenger.

Which means that China will remain China, not a Westernized Asian power?

It is a message that Indians should also understand. There is a feeling that China’s stance on some key issues relating to India-China relations may change. We must understand that many Chinese positions are rooted in their environment and cultural conditioning. It has nothing to do with the Communist Party. Just look at India’s brief relationship with nationalist China, i.e., China under Chiang Kai Shek, their position on the India-China border, on the McMahon line, on Sikkim, is exactly the same as that of the PRC. It has nothing to do with Communist China, but with Chinese nationalism.

