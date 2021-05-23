Ram Madhav | Two years of Modi 2.0: challenges and response

The 2014 tenure that catapulted Narendra Modi to the post of prime minister of the world’s largest democracy was essentially due to three factors: Mr. Modi’s personal charisma, the united grassroots efforts of BJP and Sangh Parivar executives and the failures of the previous UPA-2. government led by Dr Manmohan Singh. When the general election was held five years later, in 2019, the third factor was no longer there. Yet the term Mr. Modi won in the 2019 general election was even broader than the 2014 term.

Mr. Modi’s charisma continued to be a factor. Under Amit Shah’s leadership, the party organization had also grown in strength and scope. But the most important factor for the favorable tenure in 2019 was the Narendra Modi government’s five-year performance record. Two qualities that distinguished Mr. Modi’s government during his first term were “decisive” and “practical”. Unlike his predecessors who remained largely asleep, Modi led from the front. He not only showed courage in taking strong and decisive action, but also made it clear that he was the boss.

As he entered his second term after the 2019 landslide, the decisive and practical approach continued. The bill for the repeal of the triple talaq was introduced and adopted in July. And at the beginning of August came the historic repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

Towards the end of the year, another big step was taken with the passage of the Law Amending the Citizenship Act (CAA). In November of the same year, the Supreme Court rendered its final verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute authorizing the construction of a temple at the site in question. Mr. Modi wasted no time in setting up a trust run by people not only dedicated to the cause but also involved in the temple movement for decades.

Speaking at the end of the first 100 days of his Modi 2.0 government last year, Prime Minister Modi said development, confidence and big changes marked the performance over the period. The fact that people placed massive trust in the Prime Minister is beyond dispute.

The country has overwhelmingly supported Mr. Modi on all these issues. In the eyes of his main supporters, Mr. Modi has acquired the stature of a supreme leader.

However, there are four areas where the government faces major challenges.

Covid19 pandemic: As the government prepared to embark on a major development drive with $ 5,000 billion in GDP as its target, the country and the rest of the world were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Strict measures such as lockdowns as well as the Prime Minister’s continued monitoring and engagement with the masses had helped India successfully overcome the deadly impact of the first wave of Covid-19. India has also taken the lead in the manufacture of vaccines and their supply to many countries.

However, the deadly second wave caught the country off guard.

An important lesson the coronavirus crisis taught was the need to empower grassroots institutions. The way forward is not hyper-centralization, but “cooperative federalism”.

Economy: As the government entered the second term, it moved quickly on the reform front. Further large-scale reforms in the agricultural and banking sectors, as well as the willingness to do without the explosion of the public sector, testify to the government’s commitment to further liberalize the economy. The bold desire to encourage market forces to take the lead in the agricultural sector led to some resistance from some of the farmers. In the long-term interests of the Indian agricultural sector, these reforms will be a turning point for the country’s farmers.

As the Indian economy was about to take off, the pandemic struck, crippling it considerably. The second wave will further delay the recovery. However, the determination shown by Modi 2.0 to move forward with policies of further liberalization can certainly contribute to the process of economic recovery.

Security and Foreign Policy: An important area in which Modi 1.0 came out brilliantly was security and foreign policy. On the foreign policy front, the first four years of Modi 1.0 had been a runaway success for the country, with Prime Minister Modi and India growing in stature around the world.

However, Modi 2.0 started out with growing security and foreign policy challenges. While the Narendra Modi government has a strong and stable military security apparatus and is able to effectively counter its recalcitrant neighbors like Pakistan and China, its diplomatic efforts still need to be stepped up. Indian diplomacy, since the days of the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, has had two undeclared priority commitments. These are the Asian preeminence and the non-alliance. Indian diplomacy must vigorously respect these two commitments. As India’s relations with the United States have improved dramatically under Mr. Modi’s government, it is imperative for India to pursue a policy of being a frontline state in its Asian neighborhood.

Perception: The biggest challenge the Modi 2.0 government faces is the perception challenge. Modi 1.0 has seen Mr. Modi himself push for a major overhaul of India’s image through various initiatives. His initiatives at the UN, his bilateral engagements with senior world leaders, the hosting of Bimstec and the African Leaders’ Summit have all helped to create a positive perception of Mr. Modi. There was a time when he was projected by many international magazines as an important world statesman.

However, over the past couple of years the perception challenge has certainly become serious for Indian rulers. Some interest groups, like the radical left liberal cabal, are at the forefront of the disinformation campaign. The Indians’ response ranged from smug “who cares” to innuendo-laden temper tantrums. Neither will help India meet this perception challenge. India needs to redouble its efforts to engage with global public and civil institutions more proactively and constructively in order to meet this perception challenge.

Despite these challenges, Prime Minister Modi continues to be popular with the masses mainly because of his direct connection to them and also because they see him as a leader genuinely and selflessly committed to the well-being and well-being. from the country. In order to overcome all the challenges ahead, Modi 2.0 needs to put more emphasis on decentralism and cooperative federalism at the national level and proactive engagement at the global level.

The writer was the national secretary general of the BJP and is a member of the national executive of the RSS

