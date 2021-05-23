Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘to celebrate their wedding’ next summer

BORIS Johnson and Carrie Symonds will celebrate their wedding next summer, The Sun can reveal.

The Prime Minister, 56, and her fiancé, 33, sent backup cards to family and friends for a lavish party on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

11 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds will wait until next summer to celebrate their wedding Credit: Getty

11 Prime Minister’s campaign heap in Buckinghamshire is hot for the party Credit: Alamy

The couple got engaged at the end of 2019 but, like thousands of other beloved Britons, they had to delay their plans because of Covid.

The details of where the couple will say I remain a well-kept secret, but friends say they’re waiting until next year for a big party to be on the safe side.

BoJo is expected to announce that the locking cap of 30 guests at weddings will be lifted next month.

However, the couple’s friends say the fight against the virus and the country rebounding from the pandemic means this summer is too early to kneel down.

Early contenders for the party include PM’s Country Pile Checkers in Buckinghamshire or the Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent, where Carrie works.

Last night, a spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on a private family event.

The only other prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool, who married Mary Chester in 1822.

11 Boris and Carrie were first seen together at a 2018 fundraiser Credit: London News Pictures

11 We recounted their romance in September

11 The couple welcomed their son Wilfred last April Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

11 They have expanded their family with Jack Russell Dilyn and were pictured in Scotland last August Credit: Instragam

Boris and Carrie were first seen together at a 2018 fundraiser.

They have already become the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street, moving there in July 2019.

He reportedly offered to go on vacation to the Caribbean island of Mustique, shortly after his landslide victory in the December 2019 general election.

The Commons sleazebusters are currently trying to find out who exactly paid for the five-star trip amid a row of donations.

The engagement and the news that Carrie was expecting their first child was publicly announced in late February 2020.

The pandemic struck weeks later and the Prime Minister faced an intensive care battle with Covid in April.

Son Wilfred was born on April 29, 2020 and was given the middle name Nicholas after two doctors who saved the Prime Minister’s life.

Mr Johnson has since kept a low profile on his wedding plans.

11 Boris proposed at the end of 2019 Credit: Mark Pain Photography

11 He will be the second PM to marry according to Credit: Reuters

When asked in March if he would tie the knot when the lockdown restrictions were fully lifted, the Prime Minister reportedly only replied to The Sun: The wedding industry is sure to come back together with many other sectors of the world. economy.

News of the impending nuptials will spark much speculation about the location of the biggest political wedding in decades.

Wilfred was baptized at Westminster Cathedral in central London in September.

Boris also has access to Checkers, used by prime ministers as a retreat since the 1920s, and 40 miles from No10.

He resigned his post as foreign minister in July 2018, days after a meeting in the field in which then Prime Minister Theresa May urged his warring cabinet to work out a plan for the Brexit.

Boris also used Checkers 1,500 acres to recover from his battle with the virus.

A source told The Sun tonight: It would be nice if Checkers were in the news for lucky reasons for once.

11 Pals say couple are waiting for next year for a big party to be on the safe side Credit: PA

The Port Lympne Reserve and Hotel in Kent is also believed to be in the running for the next summer party.

Carrie works for the Aspinall Foundation conservation charity which operates the zoo, which is home to giraffes, zebras, rhinos and gorillas. The vast reserve also hosts original weddings as well as safaris.

Mr Johnsons’ country house, located in his former constituency of Henley, Oxfordshire, could easily have hosted the party, but it was recently rented out.

Municipal records show that the farm near Thame brings in at least 10,000 rental income per year. A real estate agent ad offers it for 4,250 per month.

The PM also shares a farm and land in Devon with his siblings, but this is not believed to be in consideration for the wedding.

It had previously been reported that the couple could get married in Italy, where Carrie has parents.

But friends said it wouldn’t be practical with travel restrictions for a big party.

Another option for the couple could be No10 Downing Street itself. It has many large state rooms and a large garden which could easily accommodate hundreds of guests.

His ex files THE wedding will be the third for Boris and Carries first. He married his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1987. This marriage was called off in 1993 the same year he married Marina Wheeler. The couple had four children but separated in 2018. They officially divorced weeks before news of Boriss’ engagement with Carrie broke. The only other prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool, who married Mary Chester in 1822. His first wife, Louisa, 54, had died the previous year. Boris is also believed to be the first prime minister to divorce since Augustus FitzRoy, the 3rd Duke of Grafton. An act of Parliament allowed him to leave his first wife Anne in 1769. He then married Elizabeth Wrottesley and they had 13 children.

11 Boris married Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1987

11 He had four children with Marina Wheeler, whom he married in 1993 Credit: INS News Group

The apartment for couples has been recently renovated, which has triggered a number of inquiries as to who paid for the works. Mr Johnson says he covered the costs himself, but declined to say who stopped the original bill, which is said to be 38,000 people.

The Election Commission opened an investigation after leaked emails appeared to show that a Tory donor initially blocked the money.

The prime minister’s standards adviser is also set to report on the issue before the Commons break up for the summer.

The sun says Warm congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who are set to celebrate their wedding next summer. It means Boris will become the first prime minister in 200 years to get married, which will undoubtedly be a bumper year for weddings across the country. Just a little reminder to the guests: on this occasion, the bride and groom advise to avoid John Lewis for wedding gifts.