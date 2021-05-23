No news is bad news when the US and South Korea meet

If the strength of an alliance were measured by the length of the joint statements its leaders issue when they meet, the Americas’ ties with the Republic of Korea would be truly strong. The Friday talks between President Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during his first trip to Washington since January 20, have had few real consequences, however. National priorities like climate change and Covid have eclipsed international strategy.

Four months later, the Biden administration still has no plan for the Indo-Pacific, as this summit showed. Seoul and Washington face two major strategic issues that are essential for themselves and for the region as a whole. The first and most immediate is North Korea’s conventional nuclear and military threat. Second, in the longer term and more strategic, China’s philosophical, politico-military and economic assaults on the United States and the Indo-Pacific in general.

Addressing these challenges effectively is at the heart of any effort to refocus US attention on the region. Donald Trump and Barack Obama failed to pivot or rebalance towards Asia, and Mr. Biden stumbled out of the starting gate. Although purely fortuitous, the Iran-Hamas assault on Israel has proven once again, as former British Prime Minister Harold McMillan once would have told a reporter, that events, my dear boy, events determine often the course of foreign affairs.

More importantly, the Moon-Biden meeting reveals that after four months of anticipation, the US administration is still offering rhetoric rather than substance. For example, U.S. officials have repeatedly asserted that Mr. Bidens’ policy in North Korea is different from that of his predecessors, but officials have been visibly reluctant to do so. In fact, Mr. Moon appears to have pushed Mr. Biden towards the action-for-action process that Pyongyang has preferred for decades.

On China, the joint Biden-Moon statement spoke only obliquely. For Seoul and Washington, the reconceptualization of Beijing’s role with regard to Pyongyang and the Indo-Pacific in general is long overdue. Treating China as just another participant in the Six-Party Nuclear Talks, or as a selfless organizer, or as a mediator, ignores both the sustenance it historically provided for the Kim family dictatorship and the current reality. China has long hid behind this cover-up, and the United States and others have all too readily agreed.

Seoul should welcome a broad reassessment of Beijing’s malignant influence. The reunification of Korea is the ultimate goal of American and South Korean policy, although the two countries have very different ideas on how to achieve it. China could play a decisive role in achieving this, or at least accept it.

Today, however, Xi Jinping shows no discernible interest in creating a Korea. He has much more pressing Chinese interests to pursue, and Pyongyang’s nuclear threat distracts attention from its pursuit of sinocentric goals. North Korea’s conventional nuclear and military threats against Japan, South Korea and America suit Xi perfectly. Why not? For decades, China paid no price for the threat from North Korea, and the Moon-Biden meeting gave no indication that anything was going to change.

Change will only come when Beijing is forced to take responsibility for Pyongyang. The growing military threat from China was already an important motivator, among others, for Japan, India and Australia to join the United States in the Indo-Pacific Quad in 2007. The grouping s’ recently met virtually at the level of heads of state for the first time. . Mr Biden should recognize the corollary that North Korea’s threats, especially against Japan and America, must be laid at China’s gates. Beijing can no longer be allowed to escape the consequences of its actions, and Seoul has an important role to play.

This is where Mr. Moon and all South Korean leaders must start to develop a grand strategy. Disconnected from the still largely wobbly Quad, South Korea could find itself inexorably drifted under growing Chinese hegemony, which Mr Xest clearly intends across East Asia. The Asian Quad is not a Far Eastern NATO, but its interests and values ​​are more aligned with the free society of South Korea than the authoritarianism that subjugates the Uyghurs, which crushes Hong Kong, which suppresses the freedom of religion and which grants social credits, represented by today’s China. .

You don’t have to buy an analogy entirely with the North Atlantic community during the Cold War to agree that South Korea should work more closely with other Indo-Pacific states. If North Korea persists in its nuclear efforts, the chances of Japan and others pursuing nuclear weapons increase exponentially. Making this clear to China is essential and does not require making the Quad a quintile if South Korea is reluctant to pursue the relationship fully. Maybe Taiwan or Singapore could turn the quartet into five instead.

To date, the Biden administration has been much more adept at putting pressure on friends like Israel than on states that are real threats to America and our allies, such as China and the United States. North Korea. Another missed opportunity was last week’s meeting with President Moon.

Mr. Bolton is the author of The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. He served as the President’s National Security Advisor, 2018-19, and Ambassador to the United Nations, 2005-06.