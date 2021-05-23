Political agenda of the week: EU summit and intervention of Pakistani prime ministers in the hijacking, Senate on the ratification of the PO, PAD in Turkey and Georgia, Polish consultations with entrepreneurs

Next week in politics will include the parliamentary conclusion of work on the ratification of the Reconstruction Fund, which in practice means the bill must be signed in the president’s office at the end of the week.

At the start of the week there will be a fixed summit of the European Council. – I asked the President of the Council of Europe to extend the agenda by emphasizing the immediate sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenka – wrote Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki on Twitter. Carl Bildt drew attention to the Prime Minister’s interference in this situation. The Advice Bureau confirmed that this item is on the agenda.

President Andrzej Duda has visited Turkey and Georgia, and Yaroslav Goen will consult with entrepreneurs on the Polish deal. Law and justice deputies will refer to the CJEU decision on the Turw mine, and the Civic Coalition is holding conferences on preventing the privatization of state forests by knockout.

RE Summit. European Union leaders will meet in person in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the most pressing issues. They will focus on the state of the coordination of the European Union’s response to Covid-19. They will discuss the European Union’s fight against climate change, lead a strategic discussion on Russia and discuss the European Union’s relations with the United Kingdom after the entry into force of the bilateral trade agreement and cooperation. – I asked the President of the Council of Europe to extend the agenda of the European Council to include an item on the immediate sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenka. – Informed Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki. The Prime Minister had a long telephone conversation with Charles Michel.

PMM at the initiative of 70m2 houses. Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki will start the week by attending the mass of Father Stanislav Urzychovsky. Later it was planned to visit the head of the Polish government at the Wroclaw housing company “MJ DOM” SA. The Prime Minister is about to promote the initiative for houses of 70 square meters, which was announced in cooperation with the Polish government.

Law and Justice Act regarding the CJEU ruling on the Turw mine. On Monday at 8:00 a.m. at the main entrance to the Torw lignite mine, there will be a press conference by MPs, Members of the European Parliament from the Law and Justice Party, trade unions and local government officials regarding the position on the CJEU decision ordering the suspension of mining at the Turw mine.

Consultation of a Polish agreement with entrepreneurs. There will be a press conference on Monday at 10:00 am, the theme of which will be the consultations between the Polish agreement and businessmen. The event will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Goen and Deputy Minister of Development, Labor and Technology Anna Kornika.

Pedro during the arrest of Pratasevic. At 10:15 a.m. there will be a press conference by Robert Pedro, Raman Bratasevi’s opponent and partner of NEXTA Sciapana Pucia, and Polish-Belarusian activist Jana Shostak. Subject: Plane hijacking and arrest of Raman Pratasevic.

KO on forest privatization. Today press conferences will be held for members of the Civic Coalition on Preventing Privatization of State Forests by KO – 10:30 a.m. in Lublin, 11:20 a.m. in Radom, 12:00 p.m. in Supsk, 12:30 p.m. in Gdansk and 2:00 in the afternoon in Ruda Raciborska.

PAD in Turkey and Georgia. President Andrzej Duda and his wife will pay a state visit to Turkey on Monday and Tuesday. The plan for the visit mainly includes a meeting of the Popular Alliance for Democracy with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The presidential couple will travel to Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday. The plan includes, among other things, participation in celebrations marking Georgia’s Independence Day, as well as meetings with President Salome Zurabishvili or Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

To the Constitutional Court on the act of stripping. Another hearing on the so-called partition cancellation law, on the basis of which the retirement and disability pensions of former PRL service employees were reduced. In turn, this week, Tuesday at 11 am, the Constitutional Court is due to consider the question of the Court of Krakow concerning the reduction of pensions under these provisions.

The Senate to ratify the PO. The Senate will resume its deliberations Thursday at 11 a.m. Senators will deal with the so-called Reconstruction Fund Certification Law, that is, the law ratifying the resolution on the European Union’s Special Resources System. There are several indications that the Senate will add a preamble to the bill.

House of Representatives on FO certification. A day later, Thursday at noon, the House of Representatives will resume its deliberations to deal with the aforementioned amendments or the Senate amendment to the Law on the Ratification of the Reconstruction Fund. Thus, the legislative process ends and the bill is submitted to the president’s office for signature.

