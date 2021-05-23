Politics
Political agenda of the week: EU summit and intervention of Pakistani prime ministers in the hijacking, Senate on the ratification of the PO, PAD in Turkey and Georgia, Polish consultations with entrepreneurs
Next week in politics will include the parliamentary conclusion of work on the ratification of the Reconstruction Fund, which in practice means the bill must be signed in the president’s office at the end of the week.
At the start of the week there will be a fixed summit of the European Council. – I asked the President of the Council of Europe to extend the agenda by emphasizing the immediate sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenka – wrote Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki on Twitter. Carl Bildt drew attention to the Prime Minister’s interference in this situation. The Advice Bureau confirmed that this item is on the agenda.
President Andrzej Duda has visited Turkey and Georgia, and Yaroslav Goen will consult with entrepreneurs on the Polish deal. Law and justice deputies will refer to the CJEU decision on the Turw mine, and the Civic Coalition is holding conferences on preventing the privatization of state forests by knockout.
*****
RE Summit. European Union leaders will meet in person in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the most pressing issues. They will focus on the state of the coordination of the European Union’s response to Covid-19. They will discuss the European Union’s fight against climate change, lead a strategic discussion on Russia and discuss the European Union’s relations with the United Kingdom after the entry into force of the bilateral trade agreement and cooperation. – I asked the President of the Council of Europe to extend the agenda of the European Council to include an item on the immediate sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenka. – Informed Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki. The Prime Minister had a long telephone conversation with Charles Michel.
PMM at the initiative of 70m2 houses. Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki will start the week by attending the mass of Father Stanislav Urzychovsky. Later it was planned to visit the head of the Polish government at the Wroclaw housing company “MJ DOM” SA. The Prime Minister is about to promote the initiative for houses of 70 square meters, which was announced in cooperation with the Polish government.
Law and Justice Act regarding the CJEU ruling on the Turw mine. On Monday at 8:00 a.m. at the main entrance to the Torw lignite mine, there will be a press conference by MPs, Members of the European Parliament from the Law and Justice Party, trade unions and local government officials regarding the position on the CJEU decision ordering the suspension of mining at the Turw mine.
Consultation of a Polish agreement with entrepreneurs. There will be a press conference on Monday at 10:00 am, the theme of which will be the consultations between the Polish agreement and businessmen. The event will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Goen and Deputy Minister of Development, Labor and Technology Anna Kornika.
Pedro during the arrest of Pratasevic. At 10:15 a.m. there will be a press conference by Robert Pedro, Raman Bratasevi’s opponent and partner of NEXTA Sciapana Pucia, and Polish-Belarusian activist Jana Shostak. Subject: Plane hijacking and arrest of Raman Pratasevic.
KO on forest privatization. Today press conferences will be held for members of the Civic Coalition on Preventing Privatization of State Forests by KO – 10:30 a.m. in Lublin, 11:20 a.m. in Radom, 12:00 p.m. in Supsk, 12:30 p.m. in Gdansk and 2:00 in the afternoon in Ruda Raciborska.
PAD in Turkey and Georgia. President Andrzej Duda and his wife will pay a state visit to Turkey on Monday and Tuesday. The plan for the visit mainly includes a meeting of the Popular Alliance for Democracy with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The presidential couple will travel to Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday. The plan includes, among other things, participation in celebrations marking Georgia’s Independence Day, as well as meetings with President Salome Zurabishvili or Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
To the Constitutional Court on the act of stripping. Another hearing on the so-called partition cancellation law, on the basis of which the retirement and disability pensions of former PRL service employees were reduced. In turn, this week, Tuesday at 11 am, the Constitutional Court is due to consider the question of the Court of Krakow concerning the reduction of pensions under these provisions.
The Senate to ratify the PO. The Senate will resume its deliberations Thursday at 11 a.m. Senators will deal with the so-called Reconstruction Fund Certification Law, that is, the law ratifying the resolution on the European Union’s Special Resources System. There are several indications that the Senate will add a preamble to the bill.
House of Representatives on FO certification. A day later, Thursday at noon, the House of Representatives will resume its deliberations to deal with the aforementioned amendments or the Senate amendment to the Law on the Ratification of the Reconstruction Fund. Thus, the legislative process ends and the bill is submitted to the president’s office for signature.
Out of curiosity, we can attend the post-pandemic Polish premiere, which will be screened in cinemas on Friday. The Second Half is a new Polish comedy film set in the world of sports. In the film, we won’t just see Cesare Bazora, Maciej Musiak, Muguruza Rozynik-Meghdan or footballer Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Photo Sigm
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]