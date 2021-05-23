Arunachal MLA writes to PM Modi, calling for a ban on the PUBG alternative

Battlegrounds Mobile, which is the India-specific avatar of PUBG Mobile, recently opened pre-registration on the Google Play App Store. Although its developers have yet to share details of the launch, a report had claimed that the India-specific title could launch on June 18. However, ahead of its official launch, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Member Ninong Ering demanded in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the game should not be released in India as it would pose a risk to the national security – similar to the original PUBG Mobile (not banned in the country). He adds that the latest version of South Korea-based Krafton’s action title is a “mere illusion” and the “same game with minor edits” to Indian citizen data.

Speaking about Battleground Mobile’s ties to the Chinese government, the minister noted that Chinese company Tencent remains Krafton’s “second stakeholder” with a 15.5% stake. He added that the Chinese company remains the publisher and distributor of PUBG Mobile outside of India. Previously, Krafton said the company severed ties with Tencent Games for the distribution of the new PUBG Mobile in the country in partnership with Microsoft Azure. He also said there were references to PUBG in the Google Play link for Battlegrounds Mobile. MLA Ering has alleged that Nodwin Gaming, an Indian company in which Krafton recently invested, has “permanent ties” to Tencent and is expected to host the new game on its servers. He claims that the return of PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile would lead to the re-emergence of TikTok or WeChat.

Last year, after Krafton announced PUBG Mobile’s return to the country, the highest child rights body, the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (CNPCR), said that It would not be appropriate to relaunch PUBG until the appropriate legislation is in place. The president of the CNPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, had also “strongly recommended” not to relaunch the mobile. At this time, Krafton and Nodwin have yet to respond to MLA’s Ninong Ering’s open letter.

