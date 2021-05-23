Who do KPK executives want to follow?

Lakpesdam PBNU Secretary Marzuki Wahid said President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding the status of 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) was clear. Jokowi believes that the test results cannot be used to justify the dismissal of the 75 employees. Also, he said, the question of the test was irrelevant because it related to a person’s religious activities like reading prayers.

“If President Jokowi spoke like that, and now there is no follow-up, there is no clear improvement. So my question is, who else would the KPK leadership want to follow? “Marzuki Wahid said in an online discussion Sunday (5/23).





Marzuki also questioned the tests used to measure KPK employees. He claimed to know some of the 75 KPK employees who were reported to be unsuccessful at TWK. According to him, they are dedicated employees and hold important files. For this reason, he suspected that there were efforts to weaken the KPK through the TWK. Marzuki urged the president to take firm action if his orders were not carried out by the KPK leadership.

In line with the KPK commissioner for the period 2015-2019, Saut Situmorang blamed the failure of 75 KPK employees. Because, according to him, these employees had good performances in the previous period.





“Please look at the portfolios one by one of the people who failed. What is the reason why we can be sure is because it speaks of national insight because it speaks of tests related to its integrity,” Saut said.

Saut also did not want KPK employees who failed to transfer the mission to another division. He is concerned that the transfer of tasks under the pretext of the TWK may weaken the KPK’s eradication of corruption. Saut urged the KPK law to revert to what it was before last year’s review to strengthen this anti-corruption agency.

KPK will coordinate with related institutions

Enforcement Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Acting Spokesman Ali Fikri said the KPK could not decide on its own the president’s direction regarding 75 KPK employees. On Tuesday (25/5), the KPK plans to coordinate with other institutions, namely the National Civil Service Agency (BKN), the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB), the ASN Commission and the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

“Following the instructions of the president, the KPK certainly cannot decide on its own the follow-up of the 75 employees who have been declared TMS from the results of the TWK held by the BKN,” Ali Fikri told VOA on Sunday (23/5 ).

Ali added that his institution hopes that the results of the coordination will produce the best decisions for KPK employees.

Jokowi claims disagreement over TWK results as ground for dismissal

Last week (17/5), President Joko Widodo said he disagreed that the TWK results were used as the basis for the dismissal of these KPK employees. According to him, there are still possibilities for improvement in case of shortcomings, for example by organizing formal training on national knowledge.

This formal education, Jokowi said, must be carried out immediately with corrective action at the individual and organizational levels. Jokowi also asked related parties, in particular the KPK leadership, the PAN-RB minister and the BKN chief, to design a follow-up for the 75 KPK employees who were reported not to have passed the test. [sm/em]