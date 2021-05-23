How Kerala in India fought the coronavirus





When the second wave of coronavirus in India hit the country last month, leaving many cities without enough doctors, nurses, hospital beds or vital oxygen to cope, Sajeev VB got help that he needed. Local health workers quarantined Mr Sajeev, a 52-year-old mechanic, at his home and put him in contact with a doctor by phone. When he became sicker, they gathered an ambulance which took him to a public hospital with a bed available. Oxygen was plentiful. He left 12 days later and was not billed for his treatment. I have no idea how the system works, Sajeev said. All I did was let my local health worker know when I tested positive. They took it all over from there.

Mr. Sajeev’s experience has a lot to do with where he lives: a suburb of Kochi, a town in Kerala, southern India. Officials in Kerala have intervened where India’s central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed, in many ways, to provide aid to victims of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Although supplies have tightened, hospitals in Keralas have access to oxygen as authorities increased production months ago. Coordination centers, called war rooms, direct patients and resources. Doctors talk to people at home about their illness. Keralas leaders are working closely with health workers in the field to monitor local cases and administer drugs. Kerala stands out as an exceptional case study in proactive pandemic response, said Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India, based in the northern town of Gurugram. He added that their approach is very human.

An ad hoc system of local officials, online networks, charities and volunteers has sprung up in India to fill in the gaps left by the stumbling response from central government and many states. Patients in India have died from lack of oxygen in hospitals where beds filled quickly.

Kerala is by no means immune to trouble. Deaths are increasing. Workers face long hours and harsh conditions. The situation could get even worse as the epidemic spreads. On paper, Keralas’ death rate, at less than 0.4%, is one of the lowest in India. But even local officials admit government data is lacking. Dr Arun NM, a doctor who monitors the numbers, estimates that Kerala has only one in five deaths. A relatively prosperous state of 35 million people, Kerala presents unique challenges. More than 6% of its population works abroad, mainly in the Middle East. Many trips require local authorities to carefully monitor the whereabouts of people when a disease breaks out.

Keralas’ policies date back to the early days of the outbreak, when a student returning from Wuhan, China in January 2020 became the first recorded coronavirus case in India. Civil servants had learned from success tackling a 2018 epidemic Nipah virus, a rare and dangerous disease. As borders closed last year and migrant workers returned home, the state’s disaster management team swung into action. Returning passengers were sent to home quarantine. If a person has tested positive, local authorities have traced their contacts. Keralas’ test rate has been consistently above the Indian average, according to health data. Experts say much of the credit for the system goes to KK Shailaja, a 64-year-old former schoolteacher who until this week was Keralas’ health minister. Its role in the fight against the Nipah virus inspired a character in a 2019 movie.

She has led the fight from the front, said Rijo M. John, a health economist at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi. The testing, tracing and contact tracing has been very rigorous from the start.

Local officials like Ms. Shailaja have come under intense pressure. Last year, Mr Modi imposed one of the world’s toughest lockdowns on the entire country, a move that slowed the virus but drove India into recession. This year, Mr Modi has resisted a nationwide lockdown, letting local governments take their own action. Update May 23, 2021 at 3:32 p.m. ET Indian states also compete for oxygen, drugs and vaccines. There has been a tendency to centralize decisions when things seemed in control and shift responsibility to states when things weren’t, said Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University.

To coordinate resources, Kerala officials assembled the war rooms, one for each of the states’ 14 districts. In Ernakulam district, where Sajeev VB lives, a team of 60 staff monitors oxygen supplies, hospital beds and ambulances. Thirty doctors are keeping an eye on districts with more than 52,000 Covid patients. The war rooms collect data on hospital beds, ventilators and other factors, said Dr Aneesh VG, a district doctor. When doctors, over the phone, determine that a patient needs to be hospitalized, they notify the war room. Case numbers are displayed on a giant screen. Workers decide what kind of care each person needs, then assign a hospital and ambulance.

A separate group monitors oxygen supplies and calculates the burn rate for each hospital. Pointing to a screen, Eldho Sony, a war room coordinator, said we know who is in urgent need of supplies and where they can be mobilized. Dr Athul Joseph Manuel, one of the medics who designed the war room, said triage was crucial. In many cities around the world, lack of medical resources was not the main problem, he said. It is the uneven distribution of cases that has led many hospitals to be overwhelmed.

Other places have set up similar centers, with varying efficiency. Health experts say Keralas worked because the state has a history of investing in education and health care. It has more than 250 hospital beds per 100,000 population, about five times the Indian average, according to government and World Health Organization data. It also has more physicians per person than most states. Officials also worked closely with public health clinics and with local members of a nationwide network of accredited social health activists known in India as ASHA. Workers ensure patients remain in their home quarantines and can obtain food and medicine. They also preach the wearing of masks, social distancing and the virtues of vaccination. (The Kerala’s share of fully immunized people is almost double the national average of 3%.) The work is low paid and difficult. Geetha AN, a 47-year-old social health activist who is the first point of contact for 420 families, begins her tour at 9 a.m. She delivers medicines door to door and asks if any households are in need of food. Her phone rings constantly, she says, as patients seek advice or help finding a bed.

Workers like her are supposed to be volunteers, so Ms. Geethas’ pay is low and infrequent. She earns around $ 80 a month but has to buy her own protective gear. At first we had masks, disinfectants and gloves, she said. Now we have to buy them ourselves. Despite shortages elsewhere, Kerala has sufficient medical oxygen so far, although supplies are limited. Alarmed last year by low stock and overseas reports of patient deaths in hospitals, local and national officials based in Kerala have ordered oxygen producers to increase production, which is increased to 197 tonnes per day from 149 a year ago. This prepared the state for a tripling in demand when the second wave hit. Kerala has also been praised for the way it has tracked virus variants. Scientists are studying whether a variant first discovered in India has made the outbreak worse in the country, although they have been hampered by a lack of data. Kerala has been using gene sequencing since November to track variants, helping to guide policy decisions, said Dr Vinod Scaria, a scientist at CSIR’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi. It is the only state that has not given up at any time, Dr Scaria said, adding that they were keen to use evidence to drive policies. A political reshuffle has led some experts to question whether Kerala can keep its gains. Last week, the Communist Party of India, which controls the state government, kicked Ms. Shailaja out of its cabinet. The party said it wanted to give young leaders a chance, but observers questioned whether Ms. Shailaja had become too popular. She did not respond to requests for comment. Even the most successful governments, said Professor Verniers of Ashoka University, are not immune to shooting themselves in the foot due to ill-advised political calculations.

