Ankara-Washington divide solidifies | eKathimerini.com

Turkey has succeeded in becoming one of the most heinous countries in the eyes of the American foreign policy establishment. Even in the Pentagon, traditionally one of Ankaras’ biggest supporters.

There are several reasons for this. The acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system S-400 is obviously at the top, with Turkey’s treatment of the Kurds and its attitude towards ISIS.

Ankara is still considered a global geopolitical player, though it continually causes turmoil. US analysts believe, for example, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to torpedo agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached under the Trump administration by pushing Hamas and Hezbollah to harden their positions in order to provoke a crisis. and to bring Israel closer to Arab countries. impossible. According to them, Erdogan today considers himself the equal of Joe Biden or Vladimir Putin and uses the Palestinian question as his own trump card in his negotiations with the West.

The rift between turkeys and Americans is deep and may well become permanent. Officials in the Biden administration believe that the treatment of Erdogan’s children by Obamas and Trump has given the Turkish leader the impression that he can behave more authoritatively and embark on adventures at no cost. The recognition by the United States of the Armenian genocide was a clear and unambiguous message that this is enough. A US official said his country is sending the message that similar behavior will not be tolerated in the future. Ankara found itself without allies when the recognition debate was ongoing, which is very impressive for those who had experienced similar clashes in the past. The great irony is that for decades Turkey has built a very powerful lobby with the help of diplomats and Israeli experts. However, there is now also a deep break with Israel, which will be very difficult to heal. Especially as long as two deadly enemies such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Erdogan remain in power. Turkey lost its support at the same time as Greece reinforced its own, despite the yawning lack of sufficient public diplomacy and anemia with some positive points such as the exoneration situation of the Greek-American lobby.

This is what is happening in the United States. By contrast, in Europe, and in particular in Brussels, officials in key positions continue to analyze Turkey through an outdated prism. Indeed, some, like the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, continue to justify and rationalize all of Ankara’s missteps while wondering why Athens is seeking support across the Atlantic.