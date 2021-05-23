Ankara-Washington divide solidifies | eKathimerini.com

Turkey has succeeded in becoming one of the most heinous countries in the eyes of the American foreign policy establishment. Even in the Pentagon, traditionally one of Ankaras’ biggest supporters.
There are several reasons for this. The acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system S-400 is obviously at the top, with Turkey’s treatment of the Kurds and its attitude towards ISIS.
Ankara is still considered a global geopolitical player, though it continually causes turmoil. US analysts believe, for example, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to torpedo agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached under the Trump administration by pushing Hamas and Hezbollah to harden their positions in order to provoke a crisis. and to bring Israel closer to Arab countries. impossible. According to them, Erdogan today considers himself the equal of Joe Biden or Vladimir Putin and uses the Palestinian question as his own trump card in his negotiations with the West.
The rift between turkeys and Americans is deep and may well become permanent. Officials in the Biden administration believe that the treatment of Erdogan’s children by Obamas and Trump has given the Turkish leader the impression that he can behave more authoritatively and embark on adventures at no cost. The recognition by the United States of the Armenian genocide was a clear and unambiguous message that this is enough. A US official said his country is sending the message that similar behavior will not be tolerated in the future. Ankara found itself without allies when the recognition debate was ongoing, which is very impressive for those who had experienced similar clashes in the past. The great irony is that for decades Turkey has built a very powerful lobby with the help of diplomats and Israeli experts. However, there is now also a deep break with Israel, which will be very difficult to heal. Especially as long as two deadly enemies such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Erdogan remain in power. Turkey lost its support at the same time as Greece reinforced its own, despite the yawning lack of sufficient public diplomacy and anemia with some positive points such as the exoneration situation of the Greek-American lobby.
This is what is happening in the United States. By contrast, in Europe, and in particular in Brussels, officials in key positions continue to analyze Turkey through an outdated prism. Indeed, some, like the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, continue to justify and rationalize all of Ankara’s missteps while wondering why Athens is seeking support across the Atlantic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos