Tensions over the death of a key Hurriyat leader





Sehrais’ death in custody could impact Indo-Pakistani dialogue, reports RIYAZ WANI

The death in custody of top Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, 80, rocked the separatist camp in the Kashmir Valley. It also generated a current of resentment among a large part of the population, reinforcing the feeling of deep persecution felt by the people since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Sehrai was the leader of Tehreek-i- Hurriyat, the separatist group led before him by the great separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani. He had also been Geelani’s longtime confidant.

Ten days before his death, during a telephone conversation with his son Raashid Ashraf Khan, a sick Sehrai complained that the prison authorities were not providing him with medical care. I am sick, I have become weak, I feel dizzy and I cannot move. The prison authorities are not offering me any treatment, Sehrai reportedly told Khan.

In March 2018, Sehrai had succeeded Geelani as the new leader of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat. It was the first time that the leadership of a party changed hands in the separatist political camp, a development of profound importance because it was Geelani himself who had paved the way.

Sehrai was ten years younger than Geelani and was also the oldest after his mentor. The two had been together since 1959 when Geelani brought Sehrai from his village of Kupwara to run a madrassa in Sopore, Geelanis’ hometown. And more importantly, the two were ideologically aligned, seeking to merge Kashmir and Pakistan through the implementation of United Nations resolutions. Both rose through the ranks within the politico-religious group Jamaat-e-Islami. But in 2004, the two parted ways with Jamaat after the party refused their request to take a more active role in the separatist movement and founded Tehreek-i-Hurriyat.

A year earlier, Geelani had broken with the then Hurriyat Conference and formed an alternative alliance of separatist parties called Hurriyat G (Geelani). Again, Sehrai was with him. But all his life, Sehrai had preferred to work under the shadows of Geelanis and it wasn’t until he was appointed leader of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat that he briefly came into the limelight. And in his first statements, he did not hesitate to assert his leadership and make bold statements about the situation in the then state.

For example, Sehrai was outspoken in his condemnation of ISIS and Al Qaeda, saying Kashmir had nothing to do with an organization with a global agenda. Daesh (ISIS) and Al-Qaida have nothing to do with our movement and we will never accept them, Sehrai said. Those who fly ISIS flags reinforce the roots of the occupation in Kashmir. These young people tell the world that we are extremists and deserve to be killed.

He even took a stand against the assassination of Zakir Musa, then head of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda affiliate. Zakir Musa is the light of my eyes. He left everything for the sacred cause. But I want to tell him that by going into extremism, he was doing India a favor.

Sehrai’s death in custody is also likely to impact the nascent re-engagement between India and Pakistan. According to senior Pakistani officials, the two neighbors have been engaged in indirect talks since December last year, leading the two sides to reaffirm the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the line. control in February. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his deep dismay at the death of Sehrais.

Deeply saddened by the disappearance of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal detention by the Indians. The oppression of the Kashmiris in India is a stain on the collective conscience of international communities. We will continue to support the Kashmiris who are simply fighting for the right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions, Khan tweeted shortly after Sehrais disappeared.

It remains to be seen whether the development will have an impact on the ongoing return dialogue.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos