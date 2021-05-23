Ministry of Investment to facilitate completion of projects blocked at NTT





DRAWING. The government encourages investor collaboration with local entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia received a direct mandate from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to help investors resolve obstacles to the realization of their investment plans in the regions. In accomplishing this task, the Ministry of Investment implemented a recovery strategy by directly visiting business players, both foreign investment (PMA) and domestic investment (PMDN) to discuss the investment constraints encountered. The deputy for the control of the implementation of investments, Imam Soejoedi, met directly with the commercial actors of the province of NTT (22/5) who were confronted with various investment constraints. During the meeting, several obstacles were identified, including those related to infrastructure, overlapping permits, land acquisition and sector policies. The Ministry of Investment will continue to be committed to helping investors solve their problems, which of course will work with local governments during implementation. Read also: Economist: The 2022 infrastructure spending budget increase is relatively small Imam explained that in addition to facilitating the resolution of problems faced by investors, the Ministry of Investment is also committed to making investments in PMA and PMDN business actors who are either at the interest stage of investment, or who have obtained permits. Another thing that is also a priority for the Ministry of Investment is to encourage the acceleration of businesses generating currency and creating jobs, to speed up collaboration between entrepreneurs and MSMEs. We will help as much as possible, but entrepreneurs must be able to stimulate the local and regional economy. Entrepreneurs must provide as many opportunities as possible for business players where the project is located to collaborate, grow and succeed together, the Imam said in his statement on Sunday (5/23). Imam indicated that in the past, many foreign investors entered the regions, giving less opportunities to commercial actors in the project location area, from the sector. engineering, construction, subcontractor, supply chain, up to you restorationis granted to a subsidiary or shareholder of that country. So those who get the jobs are the same companies, Imam added. Read also: Government urged to carefully consider discourse on distribution of social assistance through fintech For this reason, the government encourages the collaboration of investors with entrepreneurs and local MSMEs so that money can flow in the region. Of course, local entrepreneurs who are professional and have good skills and abilities. During the discussion, representatives of six trade players from NTT province were directly present, including PTBayu Alam Sejahtera, PT Muria Sumba Manis, PTInti Daya Kencana, PTSemen Timor, P. Gulf Mangan Group and PTPembangunan Sehat Sejahtera. Read also: It is the government’s effort to accelerate infrastructure development despite budgetary constraints DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos