Over 50 students overwhelmed after receiving letter from Xi – Pakistan

BEIJING: Fifty-two Pakistani students studying at Beijing University of Science and Technology (USTB) on May 17 received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A year later, to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, a team from the China Economic Net (CEN) visited USTB and recorded the expressions of these students on President Xi’s letter.

According to CEN, in April 2020, students who were deeply touched by the brotherhood of cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fight against COVID-19, wrote a letter to President Xi.

In the letter, they recalled their experiences and feelings of studying in China, while expressing their gratitude to the university for providing them with care and assistance following the COVID-19 outbreak.

On May 17, 2020, they received a response. In the letter, President Xi welcomed excellent young people from all over the world to study in China. He also encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers and join with young people from all countries to help promote person-to-person connectivity and build a community with a shared future for the world. ‘humanity.

The letter elicited a warm response from Pakistani students in China. Besides USTB, nearly 20 universities have launched campaigns and forums, and nearly 100 Pakistani students from different universities have expressed their opinions.

In the CEC interview, these students expressed new memories of President Xi’s response. The letter sublimated their perspective on China and the relations between the two countries, and continued to motivate them to study hard and prepare to contribute to CPEC.

The students said they would dedicate themselves to building the CPEC in the future. Ullah Midrar, a management science and engineering student, told reporters, “President Xi’s words confirmed my confidence in the friendship between Pakistan and China.

Over the past year, I have often discussed CPEC with my teachers and classmates and combined CPEC projects with my research. I also have a project for my career after graduation – I will use my professional knowledge of project management in cooperation projects under CPEC, to build a bridge connecting Pakistan and China in the measure of my abilities.

We Pakistani students studying in China will inject fresh blood in the corridor. We can further open the economic door between our two countries and take our cooperation and connectivity to a new level. “

Zada Shah, a chemical and biological engineering student, agreed with Midrar: “President Xi extended a friendly hand to Pakistan and opened the door of communication. The Chinese government has offered us scholarships and many opportunities, while the Chinese people are warm and friendly. We are also working hard to learn and become talents who can better contribute to CPEC. “

Besides encouraging personal development, President Xi’s response also convinced the Pakistani student community to better recognize the friendship between Pakistan and China. Hussain Muhammad Irfan said the letter, which “sparkled with humanitarian warmth,” was not only an encouragement to the 52 students, but also showed China’s positive attitude towards building a community with a common future. for humanity, the great importance for Pakistan and bilateral relations. and the humanistic care given to the Pakistani people during the epidemic.

When asked which phrase in the letter had impressed him the most, Irfan replied, “Actually every word of the letter is etched in my mind, but the words ‘lives first’ have me. more moved. He said, “The Chinese government and the people put people’s lives first and treat foreigners in the country the same as Chinese nationals, making no exceptions in providing them with care. “I feel it very well. We have received a lot of attention and protection from the government, the university and the Chinese. People.”