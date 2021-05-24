Farrukh refutes Marryum’s claim that inaccurate data on economic growth – Pakistan





Posted May 23, 2021 10:40 PM

Farrukh refutes Marryum’s claim that inaccurate data on economic growth

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has categorically rejected the assertion by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb, according to which the government published “ erroneous ” data on economic growth.

In a statement, he called data released by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) on the country’s economic growth as “realistic,” adding: “If anyone [opposition] has an iota of doubt about the numbers, he should come forward and prove them wrong.

The minister said the time had passed when the data on economic growth was tempered and the governments of various parties [which are now in opposition] came up with figures rigged to deceive the public.

He argued that the current government shared “correct” and “valid” data with the public and the media.

Farrukh said the opposition parties were completely baffled by the current projection of economic growth, declared by the CNA at 3.9%, adding: “It is difficult for the opposition to digest it”.

He said that despite several challenges on the domestic and external front such as the coronavirus pandemic, the locust attack and tensions between Pakistan and India, the country’s economy was on the right track due to prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was the main reason for the opposition’s outcry over the current economic projection, he added.

Farrukh said the prime minister is working to get rid of the country’s external debt by transforming its economy into an export-oriented and production-oriented economy.

He said the country’s exports grew 13.5%, while large-scale manufacturing rose 9%. Likewise, almost all sectors of the country, including automotive, textile and others, recorded a marked increase, he added.

Comparing the economic performance of the current government with the PML-Ns, he said foreign exchange reserves reached $ 23 billion. It stood at $ 9 billion in PML-N’s last year in government (2018).

When Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, per capita income was $ 1,498, which has now increased to $ 1,604, he added.

He said the PML-N’s economic policies were not sustainable and that it had deceived the public by projecting unrealistic gross domestic product (GDP) growth during its tenure.

It is the economic policies of the current government that have ensured improved GDP growth, he added.

At the time of PML-N, the country’s current account deficit was $ 19.2 billion with economic growth of 5.5%, but it had recorded a surplus of $ 1 billion with GDP growth of 4% under the PTI government.

Additionally, the country received record $ 24 billion in remittances in the current fiscal year, while $ 1 billion was deposited into Roshan Digital Bank accounts, in addition to an increase of 2 , $ 5 billion in euro bonds.

It was the current government that denounced the previous one, he said, citing the example of PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, who criticized his own party’s finance minister, Ishaq Dar, for having artificially maintained the Pakistani rupee against the US dollars in the market.

Regarding the delay in appointing the head of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), he said it was the current government that introduced the reforms in the department and attached him to the planning commission in terms administrative.

He said India’s last fiscal year, April March 2020-2021, ended with -8% growth, as did the UK’s which closed at -9.9. At the same time, Bangladesh was at 1.6 percent and Turkey at 1.8 percent.

If the government had not been grappling with the current challenges, the country’s GDP growth would have been over 4%, he added.

He said those who remained engaged in corrupt practices and severely damaged the national economy throughout their lives were now deceiving the public while defying the government’s economic numbers.

Minister asked PML-N spokesperson to share his party’s stories on money laundering, fake accounts and off-shore business creation with the public instead of giving talks to the government on the economy.

