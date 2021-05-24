Why Erdogan does not help the Palestinian cause

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File / AFP)

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for many decades, but it is now taking on a new dimension. In the past, clashes have mainly taken place between Palestinian fighters in Gaza and Israel, or between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the West Bank. In a new phenomenon, there are now clashes between Jews and ethnic Palestinians who are both Israeli citizens.

Additional factors complicate the situation. One of them is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus who needs more political support. He was unable to form a coalition government despite repeated early elections. In the current electorate collapse, far-right parties seem to be the most likely partners for him, which means he needs to do and promise more for them. It is a recipe for a harsher policy towards the Palestinians.

Another factor is the election of Joe Bidens as President of the United States. His strong pro-Israel bias must be taken into account. He has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his political career, but the Palestinian question does not appear to be high on his agenda at the moment. He has repeatedly stated that he is a Zionist. He recently approved the sale of $ 735 million worth of precision missiles to Israel at this critical stage. While some members of Congress are opposed to the deal, it will likely go unhindered.

Bidens’ only positive attitude towards the Palestinians is his stance against building settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Despite this, Netanyahu continued to approve settlement building plans. Improvement in favor of the Palestinians is hard to hope for during the Biden era.

If there is a hardening of positions on the one hand, there is a counter-current both in Israel and in the United States. Netanyahus’ hard-line policies sparked a backlash among moderate Jews and they began to question the government’s approach to the Palestinians. More and more mainstream Jews are questioning the sustainability of current policies and their impacts on the lives and security of ordinary people. Despite strict measures during this month’s clashes, the security apparatus was unable to prevent the burning of several synagogues and hundreds of attacks on Jewish citizens. More than 10 Israeli Jews were killed, including children. Although this figure is disproportionately lower than the number of Palestinian casualties, Israel cannot bear these losses indefinitely.

Netanyahus’ difficulty in forming a government must be seen as a disapproval of his policies by mainstream Israelis. This could cause future Israeli governments to be more sensitive to the plight of the Palestinians.

The Turkish president fell victim to his deep-rooted negative feelings for Israel and leveled harsh criticism at Biden. Yasar Yakis

A similar attitude can also be expected on the Palestinian side. Given the current stalemate, many Palestinian citizens of Israel may wish to coexist peacefully with Jews, which could lead to finding common ground. Otherwise, the wound will continue to bleed.

There is a similar trend in the United States. During this month of crisis, several members of Congress stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire. Although there is little hope of improvement in the Biden era, American public opinion may shift to become more sensitive in terms of the suffering of the Palestinians.

On Friday, a fragile ceasefire was finally reached. It is fragile because Netanyahu had emphatically asserted just two days before that he was determined to continue the operation until his goal was achieved. He said there were only two ways to deal with Hamas: you can either conquer them, and that’s always an open possibility, or you can dissuade them. We are currently engaged in strong deterrence, but we are not ruling out anything.

This provocative statement was countered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Lately he has used an unusually soft narrative in his dealings with Biden in an attempt to reestablish ties, but he has fallen victim to his deeply ingrained negative feelings for Israel and has likely strayed from the prepared text which has leveled harsh criticism at the government. American president. He said: You are writing history with your bloodstained hands. Gaza is being attacked with disproportionate force. He also couldn’t help but refer to the Ottoman past of Palestine, saying: The Palestinian territories are awash in persecution, suffering and blood, like many other territories which lost their peace with the end of the Ottomans.

This harsh narrative was the last thing needed. Turkey must resort to extremely delicate diplomacy to bring its relations with the United States back to a semblance of normalcy. In fact, the United States did not wait long to react strongly to Erdogans’ statement. State Department spokesman Ned Price said: We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from inflammatory language, which could incite further violence. Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere.

The Erdogans’ harsh narrative will do little to advance the Palestinian cause.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

