Politics
A feast of the book for the eyes
The national exhibition is back bigger and better, promising more titles and new editing technology, Mei Jia reports.
With its Confucian heritage, the symbolic significance of the majestic Taishan Mountain and the culture of the Yellow River, Shandong Province will host an annual national book event in July.
The 30th National Book Exhibition will be held from July 15 to 19 with the provincial capital, Jinan, as the main venue. It will also be held in two other cities, Yantai and Tai’an. Its organizers say the expo will provide an opportunity to exhibit more new book titles, the latest products and publishing technologies, as well as showcase the charm of the province’s cultural elements.
In addition, Yu Jie, director of the advertising department of Shandong province, said that the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party will be a special theme of the expo.
Like previous book exhibitions, the Shandong Expo will fuel readers ‘anticipation with a number of publishing forums, book launches, writers’ meetings and free book vouchers.
At the main site of the Jinan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the exhibition will span eight exhibition halls covering 10 themes. In total, 1,400 publishing houses across the country will contribute around 400,000 titles and cultural products.
Wang Guiying, vice mayor of Jinan, said the city is busy preparing the exhibition and the government will provide free book vouchers worth 5 million yuan ($ 778,000) to book lovers in the city. city to encourage them to buy books and other relevant products. .
Wang says the expo will feature more than 600 events, including 10 key forums considered the expo’s traditional gathering, 100 book launches and writers’ events, and more than 500 cultural events with a local twist. The Writers’ Events will feature writers from Shandong, including novelist and poet Zhang Wei, and writer and history lecturer Yan Chongnian.
“We will also be presenting an exhibition of 100 red classics from across a century to mark the Party’s centenary day,” Wang adds.
As this is the second time that the city has hosted the first national book exhibition in 2009, organizers say they will present a contemporary exhibition capable of attracting readers of various age groups.
In light of the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, the exhibition will also go digital for the first time.
Li Wenchao, who is part of the Jinan Municipal Advertising Department, said the online exhibition will be a complex of virtual reality exhibits, immersive cultural experiences, tailor-made smart printing, AI technologies. , in addition to its official website and WeChat account.
“We will also improve green ideas, and all materials used in conferences and in the construction of exhibition pavilions must be environmentally friendly and recyclable. Non-biodegradable plastic products are not allowed,” Li adds.
Liu Xiaokai, director of the printing and distribution department of the National Press and Publications Administration, said it is a remarkable year for hosting a major national book event, both online and on location.
“We hope that the exhibition will provide us with a chance for publishing professionals and readers to gain a deeper understanding of the logic and underlying reasons, whether theoretical, cultural, political or social, for supporting the achievements of the Chinese over the years, and the happy life they enjoy, ”Liu said.
Last year’s Xi’an Book Exhibition featured 340,000 titles, including 159 titles by or about President Xi Jinping, and 2,400 quality titles winning national awards. Income from the Xi’an exhibition exceeded 228 million yuan.
The three cities selected for this year’s exhibition have their own unique attractions.
Jinan is known for the Longshan culture which dates back over 4000 years. Tai’an is the cradle of Neolithic Dawenkou culture, a place where the first engraved texts were found. This is also where the Taishan mountain is located, a double heritage crown in terms of nature and culture.
Wang Yanyan, who works in the Tai’an Township Advertising Department, says Tai’an is home to the country’s first and only thematic press and publication city.
“We now have 60 companies in the printing and publishing industry here, and we will strive to reach 100 companies within five years,” Wang said, adding that the themed city hosted the visitors during the book fair.
A city known for its ocean attractions, Yantai will incorporate music into its poetry recitals at the expo.
Organizers hope that book lovers enjoy the exhibition and also have a culturally enriching journey, either virtually or on location, to one of the origins of Chinese civilization.
Contact the writer at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]