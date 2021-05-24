A feast of the book for the eyes

The national exhibition is back bigger and better, promising more titles and new editing technology, Mei Jia reports.

With its Confucian heritage, the symbolic significance of the majestic Taishan Mountain and the culture of the Yellow River, Shandong Province will host an annual national book event in July.

The 30th National Book Exhibition will be held from July 15 to 19 with the provincial capital, Jinan, as the main venue. It will also be held in two other cities, Yantai and Tai’an. Its organizers say the expo will provide an opportunity to exhibit more new book titles, the latest products and publishing technologies, as well as showcase the charm of the province’s cultural elements.

In addition, Yu Jie, director of the advertising department of Shandong province, said that the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party will be a special theme of the expo.

Like previous book exhibitions, the Shandong Expo will fuel readers ‘anticipation with a number of publishing forums, book launches, writers’ meetings and free book vouchers.

At the main site of the Jinan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the exhibition will span eight exhibition halls covering 10 themes. In total, 1,400 publishing houses across the country will contribute around 400,000 titles and cultural products.

Wang Guiying, vice mayor of Jinan, said the city is busy preparing the exhibition and the government will provide free book vouchers worth 5 million yuan ($ 778,000) to book lovers in the city. city ​​to encourage them to buy books and other relevant products. .

Wang says the expo will feature more than 600 events, including 10 key forums considered the expo’s traditional gathering, 100 book launches and writers’ events, and more than 500 cultural events with a local twist. The Writers’ Events will feature writers from Shandong, including novelist and poet Zhang Wei, and writer and history lecturer Yan Chongnian.

“We will also be presenting an exhibition of 100 red classics from across a century to mark the Party’s centenary day,” Wang adds.

As this is the second time that the city has hosted the first national book exhibition in 2009, organizers say they will present a contemporary exhibition capable of attracting readers of various age groups.

In light of the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, the exhibition will also go digital for the first time.

Li Wenchao, who is part of the Jinan Municipal Advertising Department, said the online exhibition will be a complex of virtual reality exhibits, immersive cultural experiences, tailor-made smart printing, AI technologies. , in addition to its official website and WeChat account.

“We will also improve green ideas, and all materials used in conferences and in the construction of exhibition pavilions must be environmentally friendly and recyclable. Non-biodegradable plastic products are not allowed,” Li adds.

Liu Xiaokai, director of the printing and distribution department of the National Press and Publications Administration, said it is a remarkable year for hosting a major national book event, both online and on location.

“We hope that the exhibition will provide us with a chance for publishing professionals and readers to gain a deeper understanding of the logic and underlying reasons, whether theoretical, cultural, political or social, for supporting the achievements of the Chinese over the years, and the happy life they enjoy, ”Liu said.

Last year’s Xi’an Book Exhibition featured 340,000 titles, including 159 titles by or about President Xi Jinping, and 2,400 quality titles winning national awards. Income from the Xi’an exhibition exceeded 228 million yuan.

The three cities selected for this year’s exhibition have their own unique attractions.

Jinan is known for the Longshan culture which dates back over 4000 years. Tai’an is the cradle of Neolithic Dawenkou culture, a place where the first engraved texts were found. This is also where the Taishan mountain is located, a double heritage crown in terms of nature and culture.

Wang Yanyan, who works in the Tai’an Township Advertising Department, says Tai’an is home to the country’s first and only thematic press and publication city.

“We now have 60 companies in the printing and publishing industry here, and we will strive to reach 100 companies within five years,” Wang said, adding that the themed city hosted the visitors during the book fair.

A city known for its ocean attractions, Yantai will incorporate music into its poetry recitals at the expo.

Organizers hope that book lovers enjoy the exhibition and also have a culturally enriching journey, either virtually or on location, to one of the origins of Chinese civilization.

