The fate of 75 KPK employees cannot be determined unilaterally





Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will discuss the fate of 75 employees who were released on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. This coordination is carried out because the Anti-Corruption Agency alone cannot determine the out of its employees. “The KPK will coordinate immediately with other related parties including BKN (State Civil Service Agency), Kemenpan RB, LAN (State Administration Agency), Kemenkumham (Ministry of Law and Human Rights) and KASN (State Civil Apparatus Commission), “KPK Prosecution Task Force (Plt) spokesperson Ali Fikri told Medcom.id on Sunday, May 24, 2021. Ali said the coordination followed the request of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi ordered the KPK to immediately discuss the fate of the 75 relieved employees. What do you think of this article? Happy





The Antirasuah Commission hopes that this controversy will end soon. The KPK wants this coordination to produce good results for the employees. “The KPK hopes that the results of this coordination will produce the best decisions for the KPK staff,” Ali said. Lily: Three alternatives to resolve controversy 75 KPK officers fail TWK Earlier, KPK chief Firli Bahuri had stressed that the case would continue to be dealt with. The dismissal of 75 KPK agents did not affect the handling of the case. “We want to make sure that the whole process of investigation, investigation and prosecution must continue,” Firli said at the KPK Red and White House, south of Jakarta, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Firli said the policy has been taken into account since the May 5, 2021 determination meeting. All executives have considered dealing with the case if not assisted by laid-off employees. Firli said not all 75 employees were working. Their tasks are still there but are regulated by their respective leaders. “Management regulates these tasks, including the handling of cases,” Firli said. (JMS)







