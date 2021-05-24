Pak will reach 5 pc of GDP in the next financial year: the Minister of Finance





Outlook 23 May 2021 23:02 IST Pak will reach a GDP of 5 pc in the next fiscal year: Minister of Finance outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, May 23 (PTI) Pakistan will achieve 5% GDP growth in the next fiscal year starting in July, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Sunday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the minister defended the latest official statistics which suggested a provisional economic growth rate of 3.94% for the current fiscal year ending June 30.

A growth figure of almost 4% gave hope that we will now be able to achieve a growth of 5% in the next fiscal year (2021-2022) and of more than 6% in the 2022-23 fiscal year, he said while downplaying criticism of the expected growth. this year.

The National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Friday estimated a GDP growth rate of 3.94% for the year 2020-2021, exceeding all national and international forecasts according to which growth would be less than 3%.

It sounds too good to be true, as Pakistan experienced negative growth over the past fiscal year. This prompted various opposition parties and their leaders to accuse the official data was unrealistic, but Tarin dismissed all such concerns.

The figure of 3.94 percent economic growth should not be controversial because it was worked out very transparently by the planning ministry and the finance ministry has nothing to do with it, Tarin said.

Tarin is the fourth finance minister in Imran Khan’s government that came to power in August 2018. He was appointed in April with the mission of fighting inflation and accelerating growth.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic saved the economy because he opposed a complete lockdown of the country. He also appreciated the targeted approach of the housing, agriculture and export sectors. PTI SH AMS AMS

