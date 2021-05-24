Stop the hustle and bustle of the farm now





Last week the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, representing a group of agricultural unions, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He imposed on him the responsibility of resuming the dialogue to end the agricultural unrest, while sticking to his demand for the repeal of agricultural laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP). Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said unions should either accept the government’s offer to suspend farm laws for 18 months or come up with an alternative proposal to resume talks, and again rejected the demand. repeal of laws. May 26 marks six months of agricultural unrest. The movement is a classic example of how a popular struggle can lose its way due to rigidity and the lack of strong political leadership. He has succeeded in bringing India’s political economy issues to the fore, especially agricultural transition; he raised real questions about the process by which agricultural laws were passed in Parliament; it represented a moment of mass affirmation in politics and pushed the government on the defensive; and it attracted international solidarity. But farm leaders have failed to capitalize on their own political success. On January 26, elements of the movement turned violent and tarnished during the celebrations of the Republic of India Day. The unions refused to acknowledge that the government was prepared to introduce a series of amendments to address their concerns, not entirely but substantially. They did not accept the government’s reasonable offer to suspend the laws, an 18-month suspension actually means that the laws are unlikely to come into effect during the term of the current Lok Sabha. They have imposed impossible demands like a legal guarantee for MSP, which will have inflationary consequences. And most fatally, they continued the mass protests even as the second wave devastated lives in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western UP and these political congregations were said to have played a role in the spread. infection, endangering the lives of farmers, their families, the community and society as a whole. With the Center reiterating that its offer is on the table, farm unions must accept the 18-month suspension of laws, end their agitation, explain to their own base why maximalism won’t work, focus on the pandemic and s ‘engage in consultations to improve the legal framework over the next year and a half. Instead of escalating the protests, it would be wiser to use the six-month benchmark to move beyond the politics of unrest.

