Ulema board launches awareness campaign on blasphemy laws





LAHORE: The Council of Muttahida Ulema, with the help of leaders of all religions, will launch an awareness campaign on blasphemy laws.

The abuse of blasphemy laws is being brought under control as over the past seven months no FIRs have been illegally registered and cases of forced conversions and forced marriages are on the decline, Hafiz said Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Council of Ulema of Pakistan, Muttahida Ulema Council and Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East.

Addressing a press conference, alongside leaders of different religious schools of thought, last Sunday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Muttahida Ulema’s Council is playing a very positive role in eradicating the threat of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence. The Muttahida Council of Ulema has passed judgment in 107 cases, he said, adding that if anyone in the country has a complaint about the abuse of the blasphemy law, they can contact the Council of Ulema of Muttahida. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Palestine and Kashmir is lauded, he said. New seminar tips will improve these Madaris. He said objections to such Madaris advice are illogical, adding that those in charge of all these seminars have applied and new advice has been allowed and those who are making unfounded propaganda in this regard are not being sincere. with country and nation. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that in order to create an atmosphere of tolerance and moderation in the country, the government, along with the Ulemas and Mashaikhs and the people, is also playing a responsible role.

The Muttahida Ulama Council also looked at the content of the textbooks from the perspective of Islamic Sharia law and our educational program should be a message of peace and tolerance, he said, adding that from the platform of the Council of Muttahida Ulema and the Interfaith Harmony Council, we are coordinating with all non-Muslim leaders. He said that Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan are the protectors of the rights of minorities.

He announced that the board of directors of Muttahida Ulema had started working on the code of conduct and its implementation to maintain law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the plenary meeting of Muttahida Ulema’s board of directors praised the vision and position of the government of Pakistan, especially the prime minister of, on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir, adding the minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the instructions of the Prime Minister Minister Imran Khan has rendered commendable service to the oppressed Muslims of Palestine. The Prime Minister of Pakistan played the role of the leader of the Muslim Ummah, he said and thanked all Islamic countries, especially Egypt and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, for their role in the ceasefire. fire in Palestine.

Responding to a question, he said that Muttahida Ulema’s board, with the help of dialogue and negotiations, can resolve any issue, adding that some elements want to create the sectarian issue in Pakistan but the academics and leaders of all schools of thought are standing up against all of these. The prime minister is in coordination with the leaders of Islamic countries, he said, adding that the OIC is the only organized organization in the Islamic world. Prime Minister Imran Khan fought for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and that is why we are doing our part.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos