China helps poor countries against Covid-19





China has announced several new measures to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread impact, donating $ 1 billion over the next three years and donating more vaccines. I promised to provide it. Xi Jinping Jintao of China, World Health Summit efforts via video link, for the world’s major economies, in the fight against “the most severe pandemic in a century”, to correct the fault, fill in the gaps, weak He called for stronger connections. The summit was co-sponsored by the European Commission, Italy and the chairman of this year’s Group 20 (G20). According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 165 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified worldwide, with more than 3.4 million deaths. “A year ago, I suggested that vaccines should be a public good around the world,” Xi said. “Today, the problem of heterogeneous vaccination is becoming more and more serious.” More than 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, with more than 80% in high- and middle-income countries, and only 0.3% in low-income countries. Dr TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization (WHO), said earlier this month. China supplies the world with 300 million doses of vaccine. Xi says he is providing free vaccines to more than 80 urgently needed developing countries and exporting vaccines to 43 countries, with China maximizing its capacity and more. He added that he would provide the vaccine for. He said China is helping vaccine companies transfer technology to other developing countries and co-produce with them. China has already provided $ 1 billion to help developing countries respond to COVID-19. According to Xi, it ships drugs to more than 150 countries and 13 international organizations, providing more than 280 billion masks, 3.4 billion protective clothing and 4 billion test kits worldwide. “China will provide an additional $ 1 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the response to COVID-19 and economic and social recovery in other developing countries,” Chinese leader Xi said. Ad. /tass.ru Copyright (c) Novinite.com. Published with permission via the Big News Network news agency

