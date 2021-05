Kurdish forces call for support against Turkish warmongering

Kurdish forces have called for international solidarity against Turkish warmongering activities which they claim are being carried out on behalf of the imperialist powers, including NATO. Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) spokesperson Mustafa Karasu called on all workers and those who believe in democracy to stand alongside the Kurdish people against Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of the Iraqi Kurdistan region (KRI) Our struggle is not just a struggle for the freedom of the Kurdish people. It is a struggle for the freedom of all people in Turkey and throughout the Middle East, he said in a statement sent to the Morning Star. The United States, Europe and other NATO member states actively support the current Turkish state attack. They support him so that they can use the Turkish state for their own interests. These countries, which claim to be democratic, thus support the most fascist government in the world, he added. Turkey launched Operation Claw Lightning on April 23, the anniversary of the Armenian genocide of 1915, in which 1.5 million men, women and children were systematically exterminated by Turkish Ottoman forces. The latest military operation follows a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden. Senior Turkish government officials visited Germany and Britain last month, with KCK officials telling the Morning Star they had given the green light to the turkey invasion. Ankara has been accused of using chemical weapons, as revealed by the Morning Star, to abject the silence of the international community. Hundreds of Kurdish villagers have been forced to flee the relentless bombing as Turkey is accused of shipping jihadists and their families from neighboring Syria in an attempt to force demographic change. But NATO’s second-largest army met fierce resistance from the guerrillas, who vowed to fight to the last drop of blood to prevent a genocide of the Kurdish people. Kurdish forces have defended their right to resist after a series of attacks on military bases in Turkey last week, fighter jets on the ground, preventing them from carrying out bombings on KRI. Drone strikes on Diyarbakir airfield on Tuesday caused extensive damage, while similar operations carried out by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militia on Thursday evening targeted a drone base in Turkey’s Batman province and a gendarmerie unit in Sirnak, which borders the KRI. The Turkish War is being fought by most of the forces in the region, including the Communist Party of Kurdistan in Iraq, the Iraqi Communist Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). Mr. Karasu urged people to unite against the Turkish invasion. Long live the solidarity and common struggle of all the revolutionary-democratic forces of the peoples of the world, he said.

