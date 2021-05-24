Will not be blackmailed even if the government will: PM





By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear and unequivocal message that he will not be subjected to any blackmail by any pressure group, whether his government remains or not.

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Central Committee Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at which the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, gave a briefing on the meeting with the Jahangir Tareen group. According to national media, the prime minister said that the entire political struggle of the PTI was for the rule of law. We believe in justice and the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination, he said.

Imran Khan said that if the overthrow of the government is anyone’s goal, then they must fulfill their desire.

We will not back down from our manifesto because of anyone’s blackmail. We will not give NRO to anyone to save the government, he said.

The prime minister said local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held this year. The prime minister has tasked the leading ministers of the Punjab and the KP with holding and preparing for the local elections this year.

Usman Buzdar said in the briefing that the provincial government would not take revenge on any member of the assembly.

We will respond to all the legitimate reservations of our deputies, he added.

The chief minister said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other agencies were working independently on various cases. He said the Punjab government would not put pressure on any investigative agency. The meeting also discussed the Azad Kashmir elections and Kashmir’s Minister of Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur briefed the committee on changes to relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan ordered immediate measures to remove barriers to issuing long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors, and consider introducing a separate category for those involved in the CPEC project.

The Prime Minister, who instructed the Interior Ministry to submit a summary to the cabinet in this regard, chaired a review meeting on the progress of CPEC projects and investment promotion. The meeting discussed in detail the investments under the CPEC project in the country, the facilities provided by the government to Chinese investors and, in some cases, the problems faced by the investors and their immediate solutions. The forum considered setting up a green channel to facilitate investors.

The Board of Investment briefed the meeting in detail on the incentives offered to Chinese investors.

The Prime Minister stressed that barriers to investment should be removed as a matter of priority and that all possible incentives should be given to investors. He instructed the Board of Investment to formulate and present a detailed plan for the promotion of foreign investment in order to increase exports in certain sectors in consultation with the business community. The Prime Minister described the progress made in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as satisfactory and at the same time decided to establish CPEC SEZ in Karachi. The prime minister said the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan is unprecedented in the world. In order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, he stressed, it is necessary to promote investments in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors. The Prime Minister said that the CPEC was not only a harbinger of economic growth for Pakistan, but also a development path for the whole region.

