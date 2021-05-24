Increase VAT, change PPh and tax amnesty





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) addressed a letter to the DPR in order to discuss the Fifth Amendment of Law No. 6 of 1983 on General Provisions and Tax Procedures (RUU KUP). The substance discussed in the amendment to the KUP law will adjust the rate of value added tax (PPN), rate of income tax (PPh), tax amnesty (tax amnesty) jilid II. This was conveyed directly by Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto in a conversation with the media team last week. However, the chairman of Golkar’s political party was hesitant to explain in more detail whether the planned tariff adjustments for VAT and PPh would be increased or decreased. In the revision of the KUP law, Airlangga also said that the government also included the plan to increase the value added tax (VAT). The rest will await the results of the discussion with the DPR. “So there are several things to discuss. Of course, we are awaiting discussions with the DPR,” he said on Wednesday (19/5/2021). For your information, the current provision, personal income tax rates are contained in Law (UU) number 36 of 2008 relating to income tax. In this regulation, there are four levels of income tax rates prepared. First, income up to IDR 50 million / year is subject to 5% income tax. Second, income over IDR 50 million – IDR 250 million per year is subject to a 15% tax rate. Third, income above IDR 250 million – IDR 500 million is subject to a 25% tax rate. Fourth, income over IDR 500 million is subject to a tax rate of 30%. As for the VAT rate, the government is currently setting a VAT rate of 10%. Indonesia is one of the countries that applies it single price for VAT or Value added tax (VAT). This is mandated by the 2009 VAT law with a VAT range of 5% to 15%. Meanwhile, tax amnesty the government had done so in 2016 in three stages. The first phase is in July-September 2016 with a rate of 2%, the second phase is in October-December 2016 with a rate of 3% and the third step is in January 2017-March 2017 with a rate of 5%. Page 2 >>

