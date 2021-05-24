Chinese rover on Mars begins to explore the red planet





Chinese Martian rover Zhurong began scientific exploration after passing from the landing platform to the surface of the Red Planet on Saturday morning, according to China’s National Space Administration.

The administration said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that, according to data returned to ground control, the rover had reached the surface at 10:40 a.m. He noted that the maneuver was carried out safely and smoothly, adding that the rover had officially started scientific tasks.

The administration also released a short black and white video clip taken by cameras on Zhurong showing the process of exiting the landing platform and placing its wheels on the ground.

According to sources familiar with the operation, the maneuver began after the rover received command signals from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center and lasted more than seven minutes.

The 240-kilogram robot is tasked with studying Mars landforms, geological structures, soil characteristics, potential locations of water and ice, and atmospheric and environmental features, as well as magnetic fields , gravitational and other physical fields, the release said.

Saturday’s deployment marked the start of a challenging new chapter in the Tianwen 1 mission, one of the most sophisticated space adventures ever.

Before Tianwen 1, no country had attempted to send an orbiter, lander, and rover in a single expedition to Mars.

The Tianwen 1 landing capsule landed on Mars on the morning of May 15, becoming the first Chinese spacecraft to land on another planet.

President Xi Jinping called the probe’s arrival on Mars a historic achievement of China’s space program, as it left the country’s first mark on the Red Planet.

Over the past week on the landing capsule, Zhurong, named after an ancient Chinese fire god, made preparations for Saturday’s maneuver, such as sensing ground conditions around his landing site. and sending data to Earth for analysis and decision making.

The robot is now about 320 million kilometers from Earth. It is the sixth rover on Mars, after five others launched by the United States.

The 1.85 meter tall robot is propelled by six wheels and powered by four solar panels, and can travel at 200 meters per hour on the Martian surface.

Developed by the Chinese Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, China’s leading spacecraft maker, Zhurong carries six scientific instruments, including a multispectral camera, shallow subsurface radar, and a weather meter.

If the semi-autonomous vehicle operates efficiently, it will run for at least three months and undertake extensive studies of the planet.

Sun Zezhou, chief designer of the Tianwen 1 probe, previously said the rover will have to overcome an array of challenges on Mars, such as disruptions to sunlight reception and extreme weather conditions, in order to survive and survive. function.

This simulation shows the Chinese Martian rover, Zhurong. (Photo / Chinese National Space Administration)

Special system

He said Zhurong has been programmed to deactivate under extreme circumstances and reactivate when it is safe to do so.

Chen Baichao, a structural designer from Zhurong, said the robot is equipped with an active suspension system to ensure that the rover can easily move over rough terrain. The system also allows the rover to keep moving even if one of its wheels is malfunctioning, he added.

Tianwen 1, named after an ancient Chinese poem, was launched by a heavy Long March 5 carrier rocket on July 23 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southernmost island province of Hainan, kicking off sending of China’s first mission to another planet.

Powered by a mix of 48 large and small engines, the spacecraft traveled more than 470 million km and completed four mid-course corrections and one deep-space trajectory maneuver before entering orbit on Mars. February 10.

On February 24, Tianwen 1 entered a predefined parking orbit above Mars. The spacecraft has been programmed to maintain this orbit for about three months in order to examine the predetermined landing site.

The Tianwen 1 orbiter circles the planet for mapping and measurement tasks with seven scientific instruments, including a high-resolution imager and a magnetometer. It is also responsible for relaying signals between ground control and the Zhurong rover.

Tianwen 1 is the 46th exploration mission to Mars since October 1960. It follows the US Mars 2020 mission, which previously deployed a rover, Perseverance, and the first Mars-based rotor craft, Ingenuity.



