On Myanmar, ASEAN must maintain momentum

Author: Editorial Board, ANU

The title of the Jakarta PostLast Wednesday’s editorial said it best: ASEAN, hurry up.

It has been a month since ASEAN heads of government met at an informal summit in Jakarta to discuss their collective response to the February coup in Myanmar.

It is a success that, despite the presence of coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, the group was able to reach a five-point consensus. Now, observers and those who continue to face brutal repression are impatient to see what happens next.

By inviting the leader of the junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, to the April mini-summit, ASEAN accepted the risk of legitimizing the junta in exchange for its commitment to a dialogue and aid plan negotiated by the ‘ASEAN. Like clockwork, the junta used generals visit Jakarta to feed its propaganda.

It would be a travesty if the April ASEAN summit gave a veneer of legitimacy to the putschists without leading to a concrete follow-up to the ASEAN five-point consensus. The most urgent and one might think the simplest element of this plan was the appointment of a Special Envoy for the President of ASEAN, who would spearhead a process of dialogue between the junta and the ousted government and would coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid through ASEAN as Myanmar. the economy is collapsing.

This envoy has not yet been named. Commentators called on Brunei, which holds the ASEAN presidency this year, to cut the bureaucracy and make an appointment quickly; the Jakarta Posts editors called the delay ridiculous.

Such appeals should be heard from Jakarta. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi continued Indonesia’s natural leadership role in ASEAN throughout the crisis. But the point is, their eagerness to action is not matched by other ASEAN quarterbacks, as Barry Desker explains in the first of two main articles this week.

While Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore [have] underlined the unacceptable nature of the use of force against unarmed civilians, writes Desker, Thailand and Vietnam, supported by Cambodia and Laos, urged acceptance of Myanmar’s fait accompli, citing the tradition of non- interference from ASEAN.

Because ASEAN’s influence lies in its ability to persuade the military authorities of Myanmars, and not in the presence of rules that could be enforced, this apparent discrepancy is bad news. ASEAN’s ability to exert influence is only as strong as the internal consensus it can forge on the need for change in Myanmar.

As observed in the aftermath of the February coup, so too has the international response more broadly. Unanimity is the only weapon in the arsenal. The United Nations is largely toothless given the protection that China and Russia will offer the junta in the Security Council; Economic sanctions and arms embargoes, on the other hand, have limited usefulness because Myanmars’ biggest trading partners and arms suppliers are not interested in them.

The reality, Desker reminds us, is that ASEAN remains the only game in town. Its five-point consensus is the only viable set of demands of the lowest common denominator that ASEAN, Asian and Western democracies, and potentially even China, can and should collectively pressure the junta.

If the ASEAN process does not get results, there are alternative options, but they are also risky. In a second feature article this week, Greg Poling sets out the grounds for skepticism about ASEAN’s ability to change the facts on the ground in Myanmar, saying that the momentum from the April summit quickly dissipated and that Member States and ASEAN partners need to be creative in seeking pressure points independent of ASEAN processes. This would not be an attack on the centrality of ASEAN, but an acknowledgment of its limits, argues Poling.

Whatever form the diplomacy takes, if a partial or full cancellation of the coup is not negotiated, things could still get worse in Myanmar. The anti-coup national unity government has established links with ethnic organizations operating in the outskirts of the country, raising the prospect of continuing conflicts between the Tatmadaw and ethnic armies. increased by terrorist tactics in urban areas. The economy of Myanmars is in free fall and can be a source of economic refugees as well as those fleeing violence.

The failure of diplomacy to stop the downward spiral of Myanmars could also have very serious implications for the regional architecture of Southeast Asia. In the aftermath of the February coup, it immediately became clear how much he was at stake for the relevance and credibility of ASEAN. As violence continues on the streets of Myanmar, this remains the case. Brunei will host the ASEAN Regional Forum in August and the East Asia Summit in November. It would not be a good idea to have a coup leader at the table whose soldiers were slaughtering civilians in the streets.

In the midst of the Myanmar crisis, one saw a set of familiar but growing gaps between the interests and ambitions of ASEAN member states on the international stage; and between what many expect from ASEAN and what its institutional processes can deliver.

Within these gaps lie considerable risks to the ability of the Southeast Asian regional association to maintain its centrality in regional affairs. This will only be tested more as the rivalries between the great powers intensify. ASEAN does not have a moment to lose.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.