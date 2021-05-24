4% GDP growth puzzled opposition parties: Farrukh





ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the remarkably increased 4% growth in gross domestic product (GDP), achieved by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had totally puzzled the opposition parties.

Reacting to a statement from PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, Farrukh Habib said Prime Minister Imran Khan had lifted the country out of an indebted economy and turned it into an export-oriented and production-oriented economy on solid foundations. .

He said today that Bilawal and Zardari are known for their corrupt practices, fake accounts and money laundering. He added that the Sindh government’s Rs 700 billion plans, which were to be implemented during the current fiscal year, could not be spotted on the ground. Perhaps these projects are carried out on another planet, he noted.

Farrukh Habib was of the opinion that the government of Sindh should stop obtaining credit for projects initiated by donor organizations, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. He said that when Bilawal was asked to take the necessary steps to get rid of stray dogs and locusts, he gave a practical demonstration by purchasing new luxury cars.

Farrukh said 35 percent of Sindh’s budget was allocated to the health and education sectors, but ambulances and educational facilities were provided by non-governmental organizations. He alleged that jobs were being sold in Sindh on bogus homes and residency certificates in collusion with the provincial government.

Before PPPs entered politics, he said, there was no word of corruption in the dictionary of the Pakistani people, declaring them the world champion of corruption. He said the corrupt practices of the PPP had damaged the country’s reputation internationally.

The minister said giving lectures on the economy was not suitable for those who remained corrupted and had damaged the national economy throughout their lives.

Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that those in contempt of court by attacking the Supreme Court, pushing judges and their families through their ministers should not give the PTI government certificates of contempt of court.

Despite the attacks, border tensions with India, PDM blackmail, mistrust, resignation policies, blackmail challenges on the FATF, Imran Khan, determined to get the country’s growth out of credit cards, stabilized economy and moved it in the right direction. Now it seems to us that one day PML-N spokesperson Marryum Aurangzeb will come to the media and say that Nawaz Sharif dreamed of building a light bulb, a wheel and Pakistan, he said. .

Farrukh said he was surprised to hear Marryum Aurangzeb’s words about how she tried in vain to deceive people by lying repeatedly and PML-N became a lie squad.

The spurious growth of PML-N has been exposed. PML-N has experience in money laundering, bribery and lies fabrication. PML-N should respond to allegations of corruption rather than economic policy.

Data released by the National Accounts Committee regarding the country’s economy, the economy’s growth grew at 3.9 percent. Seeing this, the opposition is confused. Imran Khan has put the economy in the right direction, he noted.

