Activists call for new investigation into killings of Turkish journalists
Istanbul (AFP)
Media rights groups on Sunday urged Turkish authorities to investigate explosive allegations by a Mafia boss about the high-profile murders of two journalists in the 1990s.
Foreign-exiled underworld gangster Sedat Peker has accused members of the government and the ruling AKP party of corruption and various crimes in a series of YouTube posts over the past three weeks.
In the latest, published on Sunday, he alleges that former Interior Minister Mehmet Agar was the head of Turkey’s “deep state” – and alleges that Hagar was involved in the 1993 murder of the prominent investigative journalist Ugur Mumcu.
Mumcu, who wrote for the daily Cumhuriyet, was killed in the capital Ankara after someone rigged his car to explode when he turned on the ignition. The perpetrators have never been identified.
In his video recording, Peker described Mumcu as a “martyr” and an “honorable man”.
The mafia boss also claimed that the murder of Turkish Cypriot journalist Kutlu Adali was ordered by a former lieutenant colonel and senior National Intelligence Organization (MIT) official Korkut Eken.
Adali, who worked for the left-wing Yeni Duzen in Nicosia, was shot dead outside his home in 1996. His killers have never been identified.
– Calls for investigation –
Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said Peker’s allegations should be investigated.
The truth about the murders of journalists in the 1990s has been “swept under the carpet,” he tweeted.
“Peker’s legitimacy or position does not justify silence. # Impunity,” he added.
The Turkish Journalists Union called for responses on Sunday.
“We want an investigation into the murders of #UgurMumcu and #KutluAdali,” the union tweeted.
“We demand that the suspects be brought to justice. We call on prosecutors to do their duty.”
Peker, 50, who has been jailed multiple times for a range of offenses, from fraud to running a criminal group, fled Turkey in 2020 to avoid prosecution and is reportedly currently living in the United Arab Emirates.
Since then, he has released a series of videos in which he purports to expose state, media and Mafia ties after police operations against him and his associates across the country in April.
In one, he accuses Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu of offering him protection and making him aware of an impending investigation against him last year, which allowed him to flee before to be arrested.
Soylu is one of the most powerful figures in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. Despite pressure from the opposition to resign, he rejected Peker’s allegations.
A journalist with Turkish state news agency Anadolu was sacked on Friday after raising Peker’s allegations against the interior minister during a government press conference with other ministers.
Fahrettin Altun, director of communications for the Turkish presidency, wrote on Twitter: “Those who seek to undermine the respectability of our state will pay the price.”
There was no immediate reaction to the latest allegations.
Some commentators refer to what they call the functioning of the “deep state” – derin devlet in Turkish – to speak of an obscure structure supposed to exist with links between politicians, the secret service, the Mafia and the groups. extremists.
