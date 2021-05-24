Car sales in Indonesia rise after tax cuts





JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has been successful in boosting car sales following a policy of reducing a luxury tax, known locally as PPnBM, for cars from 1,500cc to 2,500cc. The government offers the incentive a 100% discount during the period March-May 2021, a 50% discount during the June-August period and a 25% discount during the September-December period for the medium category and type of 4×2 vehicles. with segments up to 1,500 cm3. The Indonesian Automobile Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo) said the government’s policy on luxury tax reduction incorporated into a finance ministerial regulation and an industry ministerial regulation on the sales tax on luxury goods has proven to be effective, as indicated by the increase in the car. sales in the country. Gaikindo’s data showed that total wholesale car sales were recorded at 78,908 units in April 2021. Every year, wholesale car sales in April 2021 were well above just 7,888 units in the same month of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had just started, followed by the large-scale social distancing policy in Indonesia. Cumulatively, wholesale car sales reached 265,934 units in the period January-April 2021. This achievement is 8.65% higher than the 244,758 units in the same period of 2020. According to Gaikindo, car sales in April 2021 were 100% influenced by the effect of the sales tax policy on the discount on luxury goods in the automotive sector. At the opening of an Indonesian international auto show in Jakarta recently, President Joko Widodo was informed by Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita that the country’s car sales had exploded as a result of luxury tax reduction. The Minister of Industry said there was a 190% increase in the purchase order, he said. He showed that automakers are overwhelmed with orders, which means the auto industry has rebounded. The central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), said the purchasing managers index rate on car purchases during the pandemic was higher than before the epidemic. Based on data released by BI, the rate is now 55% compared to 51% before the pandemic, Widodo said, hoping the government could keep the trend in the auto industry going. The industry minister said Indonesia’s luxury tax easing policy has proven to encourage the auto industry to revive amid the pandemic. According to him, before the government published the policy of relaxing a luxury tax on vehicles, the automotive industry was the heaviest sector and the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the auto sector was one of the biggest contributors to the country’s gross domestic product from the manufacturing sector, as it had many supporting industries and involved small and medium-sized businesses. Economic Affairs Coordination Minister Airlangga Hartarto said Indonesia’s sales of four-wheelers in April 2021 jumped 227% year-over-year (year-on-year) following the implementation of the sales tax on luxury goods. In March 2021, when the policy started, the increase in car sales was recorded at 28.85% year-on-year and in April it was recorded at 227%, the senior media minister told a virtual meeting. In view of this fact, the government will continue to implement the luxury goods sales tax incentive scheme according to the scenario defined previously, Hartarto said. Xinhua







