Academics want PM to stop planned demolition of cultural institutions to build Central Vista

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a global community of historians and conservatives criticized the Central Vista project amid a devastating pandemic, endangering workers and wasting scarce resources that could be used to save Lives. These researchers expressed in particular their common concern regarding the planned demolition of the National Museum, National Archives and National Arts Center Indira Gandhi, and the relocation of the invaluable repositories of these key cultural institutions in a safe and responsible manner. A report by ADITI CHAHAR

A group of 76 public intellectuals and academics from India and abroad have called for a halt and reconsideration of the Central Vista redevelopment project by the government. The open letter to the Prime Minister indicates that the escalating health crisis calls for a pause and a reset of this extravagant project.

The signatories of the letter are: Ernst van Alphen, Leiden University, Sean Anderson, Museum of Modern Art, Arjun Appadurai, New York University, Catherine Asher, University of Minnesota (emerita), Frederick M. Asher, University of Minnesota (emeritus) , Sussan Babaie, Courtauld Institute of Art, London, Mieke G. Bal, Amsterdam School of Cultural Analysis (ASCA), Tim Barringer, Yale University, Homi Bhabha, Harvard University, Bronwen Bledsoe, Cornell University, Sugata Bose, Harvard University, John H. Bowles, writer and curator, Arpana Caur, artist, Delhi, Prem Chandavarkar, architect and independent researcher, Bengaluru, Naman Ahuja, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dipesh Chakrabarty, University of Chicago, Partha Chatterjee, Columbia University, Divya Cherian, University of Princeton, Iftikhar Dadi, Cornell University, Asok Das, Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, Jaipur (retired), Catherine David, MNAM-Center Pompidou, Paris, Rohit De, Yale University, Vidya Dehejia, Colum bia Universit y, Chris Dercon, Runion des Muses Nationaux-Grand Palais, Paris, Faisal Devji, University of Oxford, Bernard Fibicher, Beaux-Arts

Museum Lausanne, Supriya Gandhi, Yale University, Annapurna Garimella, art historian, Hyderabad, Alain George, University of Oxford, Ramachandra Guha, Historian and biographer, Narayani Gupta, Jamia Millia Islamia (retired), Vivek Gupta, University of Cambridge , Navina Najat Haidar, art historian and curator, Githa Hariharan, writer, John Stratton Hawley, Barnard College, Columbia University, Andreas Huyssen, Columbia University (emeritus), Kajri Jain, University of Toronto, Sir Anish Kapoor, artist, Geeta Kapur, art critic and curator, Sudipta Kaviraj, Columbia University, Madhu Khanna, historian of religion and art, Rajeev Kinra, Northwestern University, Pradip Krishen, filmmaker and environmentalist, Aparna Kumar, University College London, Glenn Lowry, Museum of Modern Art, Sir James Mallinson, SOAS, University of London, Saloni Mathur, University of California, Los Angeles, Rahul Mehrotra, Harvard University Graduate School of Design, AG Kr ishna Menon, architect, urban planner, year conservation consultant, Parul Dave Mukherji, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Neeti Nair, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Ashis Nandy, Center for the Study of Developing Societies, Glru Necipolu, Harvard University, Francesca Orsini, SOAS, University of London (emeritus), Alka Patel, University of California, Irvine, Orhan Pamuk, writer, Columbia University, Margrit Pernau, Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Sheldon Pollock, Columbia University, Gyan Prakash, Princeton University, Suhanya Raffel , M + Museum, Hong Kong, Ram Rahman, photographer, SAHMAT (The Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust), Sugata Ray, University of California, Berkeley, Scott Redford, SOAS, University of London, D. Fairchild Ruggles, University of Illinois, Urbana -Champaign, Chaitanya Sambrani, Australian National University, GM Sheikh, artist, Vadodara, Ashok Vajpeyi, poet, critic and essayist, James Wescoat, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (emeritus)

Joint statement

We call for an immediate end to the Central Vista redevelopment project undertaken by the Indian government, which began in December 2020. The designation of this program as an essential service calls for a further review of the plan. It is particularly disturbing that this extravagant project progresses amid a devastating pandemic, endangering workers and wasting scarce resources that could be used to save lives.

We would like to draw special attention to the upcoming demolition and relocation of the National Museum of India, the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center (IGNCA) and the Annex of the National Archives. In fact, preparations to shave off the IGNCA complex are already underway. There was a clear logic in Delhi’s urban planning to keep these cultural, archival and historical centers close to each other. The National Museum, in particular, has historical value and needs renovation and expansion, not demolition. The precipitous destruction of these structures will cause irrevocable damage to world-class institutions that have been painstakingly built over the decades.

The demolition of Central Vista threatens the collections of these heritage repositories. We fear that such a change will have an impact on the state of conservation of several objects. Even under normal circumstances, it would be a complex and risky operation to move the diverse and irreplaceable treasures of the National Museum, the archives held in the National Archives and the manuscript holdings of the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center. The current pandemic only exacerbates these risks.

The one-sided and hasty implementation of the Central Vista redevelopment project goes against established practice around the world. Around the world, such plans to expand, relocate, re-use or redesign key cultural institutions are preceded by broad consultation and consensus before finalizing the design, let alone moving collections indefinitely. The details of the demolition of Central Vista are opaque. It is not known, for example, how the National Museum’s art objects will be stored and possibly displayed in the office complex in the North and South Blocks, as planned. As the collection of national museums still does not have a complete inventory of its holdings, this relocation is dangerous.

The extent to which these collections will continue to be accessible to the public is also unknown. These demolitions are just part of a massive undertaking of building a lavish new Parliament and turning open spaces into office buildings. The project as a whole will forever alter the historic urban plan of Lutyens Delhi, a piece of World Heritage which has become an integral part of the cultural and political life of independent India.

The current escalation of the health crisis calls for a pause and a reset. In the short term, this project should be immediately suspended, and all priorities and resources devoted to the fight against the pandemic. In the long term, however, this interruption should be followed by broad public consultation so that the future of Indian institutions, heritage architecture and historical collections can be determined through a democratic process.

The opposition parties write:

In the meantime, leaders of 12 main opposition parties have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a free mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19, and a suspension of the central view redevelopment project to help fight against the pandemic. In a joint letter to Prime Minister Modi, opposition leaders also called on the government to take immediate action as the fierce second wave of Covid-19 tears India apart, leaving hospitals overwhelmed and thousands dead . The leaders accused the government of ignoring their suggestions and said it had made the situation worse to end in such an apocalyptic human tragedy.

The leaders suggested providing food grains to the needy and giving 6,000 a month to the unemployed. The leaders also called for the repeal of the three central agricultural laws which they say will help protect annadata lakhs (food producers) from falling victim to the pandemic. Large numbers of farmers are sitting in protest at three Delhi borders, demanding that agricultural laws passed by parliament in September last year be scrapped. The list of things they sent included: Centralized procurement of vaccines from all available global and national sources, immediate universal and free mass vaccination campaign, compulsory licenses to expand national vaccine production and spend the 35,000 crore of budget allocation for vaccines.

By stopping the construction of Central Vista and using the money for oxygen and vaccines and releasing all the money held in the unaccounted private trust fund, PM is worrying about buying vaccines, oxygen and medical equipment, 6,000 per month for the unemployed, free distribution of food grains to the needy and the repeal of agricultural laws to protect farmers victims of Covid are on the list of demands of opposition leaders.

Opposition signatories

Signatories to the joint letter include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister and JDS HD leader Deve Gowda and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Others include Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK) and Hemant Soren (JMM). Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Akhilesh Yadav (SP) also signed the letter, alongside Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) are also on it.

[email protected]