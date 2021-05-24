Trump’s Arizona Votes Told By Cyber ​​Ninjaa Society





Cyber ​​Ninjas advocates say they are creating a model for a re-examination of the election in every state of the battlefield won by Biden. Trump’s allies have previously called for similar operations in Georgia. And criticism of companies’ lack of electoral experience is hollow, supporters say, because Arizona’s audit is unprecedented.

This is an audit like no other that has never been performed, said Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com who raised funds for the audit. This audit is an audit check for all forms of mischief.

The man who runs the operation, Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, declined through his spokesperson to be interviewed. He has only answered journalists’ questions in public once, at a controversial press conference last month.

There are a lot of Americans here, including me, who are really bothered by how our countries are being torn apart right now, Logan said. If we go through here and don’t find any fraud, I’ll be ecstatic.

Maricopa County has already completed two audits, which found no issues with the count in the state’s most populous county. At the urging of Trump supporters, the Senate insisted on a third and assigned more than 2 million county ballots.

When the Senate Leader searched for an election company to do the job, she did not write a formal request for proposal, as is usually the case with government procurement. Fann said she and her staff contacted several companies and got two bids, one from Clear Ballot Group for US $ 450,000 ($ 582,000) and the other from a cybersecurity group called Intersec Worldwide. Fann said she preferred Intersec’s proposal, but was hesitant at a price tag of $ 8 million ($ 10 million).

In an interview, she said she can’t remember who referred her to Cyber ​​Ninjas. To be honest with you, I can’t even tell you exactly which path led me there, Fann said.

Maricopa County officials have ordered the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the 2020 county election tally to preserve documents for a possible trial.

But Fann had tapped into a loose network of computer security experts who had become active in pro-Trump electoral conspiracy theories.

Logan, 42, in December, tweeted and retweeted references to the conspiracy theory that voting machines were being hacked to trade Trump’s votes. The parallels between Venezuela’s statistical analysis and this year’s election are startling, Logan tweeted, with a #StoptheSteal hashtag that referred to the pro-Trump movement seeking to overturn the election.

Logan was also an expert witness in a pro-Trump lawsuit raising conspiracy theories about elections in County Antrim, Michigan. Another cybersecurity professional who filed an expert witness affidavit in this case, Ben Cotton, was a partner in the Intersec proposal. Cottons’ own company, CyFIR, which did not respond to a request for comment, is now an audit contractor for Arizona.

The Senate has agreed to pay the Cyber ​​Ninjas US $ 150,000 ($ 194,000) in state money, but it’s unclear how much more the audit will cost and who will pay for it. The pro-Trump One America News Network raised US $ 150,000 ($ 194,000) in a single day in April and continued to ask for donations. Byrne also started a fundraiser with a group that claims to have raised $ 1.7 million ($ 2.2 million). Neither will have to divulge donors or account for how the money is spent, and Logan declined to detail financial information.

Logan started Cyber ​​Ninjas in 2013 in Indiana after working for two years for a cybersecurity company called Cigital, according to his LinkedIn profile and Cyber ​​Ninja press releases. He moved his business from Indiana to Sarasota in 2014, according to the Cyber ​​Ninjas website, which quotes Logan describing the business as a Christian business.

In a public presentation last week, Logan cited as part of his qualifications that his company has worked with some of the biggest names in the financial services industry. Two of the companies he listed as former clients in his expert witness statement, Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, said through spokespersons that they had no record of Cyber ​​recruiting. Ninjas.

Logans, little public record before the audit, was a story of volunteering for the US Cyber ​​Challenge, a training event for Internet security enthusiasts and professionals. In 2015, Logan received an award from the SANS Security Society for his volunteer work with the event.

A spokesperson for the US Cyber ​​Challenge did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Logan isn’t the only person associated with the 2020 election reversal effort working on the audit. Jovan Pulitzer, an inventor who unsuccessfully pushed for a post-election audit in Georgia, said his technology was being used to detect altered ballots.

Pulitzer is also a former treasure hunter and author of a series of lost treasure books, including one titled How to Cut Your Arm and Eat Your Dog. In 2000, he developed a barcode reader called Cuecat which claimed to link print magazine advertisements to the Internet. It was later named one of the 50 Worst Inventions of All Time by Time magazine.

