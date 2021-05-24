Former Muslim leader of China’s largest mosque in Xinjiang jailed: report









ANI |

Update: May 24, 2021 8:46 AM IS

Beijing [China], May 24 (ANI): A former Muslim leader of China’s largest mosque in the Xinjiang region was jailed by Chinese authorities in 2017 for “spreading extremism,” Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The revelation comes at a time when Western countries have increased their criticism of the Chinese government for what they have called “genocide” against minorities in Xinjiang province.

Multiple reports have revealed that the Chinese government has detained millions of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang internment camps for opposing growing state surveillance as part of the re-education campaign. .

Meanwhile, China has denied all the allegations. President Xi Jinping’s leaders have consistently declared that his internment camps are vocational training centers created to counter terrorism and religious extremism in a preventive manner, urging the United States not to interfere in their ” Internal Affairs”.

In a report published on Sunday, Kyodo News reported that the former Id Kah Mosque imam had been sentenced to 15 years in prison. In addition to him, several other religious leaders were also detained.

However, the current imam of the mosque has denied the religious oppression of the ruling Communist Party.

China has been broadly reprimanded for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending community members to undergo some form of re-education or forced indoctrination .

Beijing, for its part, has vehemently denied being involved in human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Communist Party’s brutal crackdown. Chinese against the ethnic community.

Earlier this year, the United States became the first country in the world to declare Chinese actions in Xinjiang as “genocide.” In February, the Canadian and Dutch parliaments passed motions recognizing the Uyghur crisis as genocide. The latter became the first parliament in Europe to do so.

In April, the UK also declared China’s ongoing crackdown in Xinjiang to be “genocide.” (ANI)







