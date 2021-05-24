FM on his way home after completing his peace mission in Palestine





NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left New York to return home after completing his diplomatic mission for peace in Palestine which he undertook on special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was greeted at John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan and senior mission officials. The foreign minister arrived here Wednesday from Turkey, accompanied by his counterparts from Turkey, Palestine and Tunisia to participate in the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on the Israeli aggression against Gaza. The session was convened by the presidents of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Group at the United Nations. Later, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) also joined the organizers. During his brief stay in Turkey, Qureshi met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He addressed the 193 members of the Assembly on Thursday in which he strongly condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza and called for the deployment of an international protection force to protect the besieged Palestinians. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Palestine, Turkey, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia and the Maldives also participated in the session of the United Nations General Assembly. On the sidelines of the UN session, Qureshi met the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Maldives. He also had talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN Security Council President, Ambassador Zhang Jun and General Assembly President Vulcan Bozkir, during which he highlighted the need for a just and peaceful solution to the problems of Palestine and Kashmir. During his stay in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs met with members of the Pakistani community, influential businessmen and youth representatives, and briefed them on the government’s priorities. He also spoke with various representatives of the local and international media.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos