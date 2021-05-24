Where will the voters of Jokowi and Prabowo go?

Three years before the 2024 presidential election, voters for Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 elections began to look to other prominent figures as presidential candidates. A number of figures also received significant support. Who are they?

Almost halfway through the 2024 presidential election, a pattern of political support begins to take shape. Although still very temporary, public support has started to flow to a number of personalities deemed worthy of nomination for the presidency.

This condition is recorded in two surveys carried out by R & D Compass in December 2020-January 2021 and April 2021. Although Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto still have the highest eligibility, other names will also emerge as preferred presidential candidates if the current election is held.

The names of Jokowi and Prabowo are indeed difficult to replace on the eligibility podium. In fact, up to two years after the 2019 presidential election, the two still dominate public choice, with figures considered most worthy of being president and far surpassing other political figures.

Slowly, however, the loyalty of public support to these double digits is no longer as strong as it was before the 2019 presidential election. This can be seen by the preferences of Jokowi and Prabowo’s supporters who are slowly starting to change.

For Jokowi supporters, last April only 39.1% of voters in the 2019 presidential election had so far anchored their support at the same figure. Meanwhile, 43.3% of Jokowi voters have decided to shift their support to other political figures.

Central Java governor and PDI-P cadre Ganjar Pranowo is the figure that most (11.0 percent) received overwhelming electoral support from Jokowi supporters. From late 2020 until April 2021, Ganjar was still the main choice of Jokowi voters as an alternative candidate.

The decision of Jokowi’s supporters to anchor his choice to the figure of Ganjar is certainly inseparable from his current popularity, often present in the public space as a regional chief figure. In addition, Ganjar’s position as a cadre of the PDI-P is also an added value which also encourages Jokowi voters to elect him as presidential candidate.

Another PDI-P figure who has also received an abundance of votes from Jokowi supporters is the former mayor of Surabaya, currently Minister of Social Affairs, Tri Rismaharini.

While not significant (3.1%), Risma’s eligibility could continue to rise and gain some of the votes from other Jokowi supporters. The reason is that at present, Risma occupies a strategic position within the central government which can become a step to increase her popularity.

Interestingly, the transition in favor of Jokowi voters was not just distributed to the PDI-P numbers. Other party figures were also examined, such as Prabowo Subianto and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Prabowo received an abundance of support amounting to 7.7% of Jokowi voters in 2019, while Agus received a smaller abundance of votes (3.5%).

If you take a closer look based on the choice of political parties, up to one in three PDI-P voters indeed considered options other than Jokowi. Only 15.7 percent of respondents did not make or keep their choice a secret. This means that Jokowi’s personal supporters and PDI-P voters have now started to actively seek out other figures to support as presidential candidates.

Constitution and satisfaction

Two main factors push Jokowi’s voters to anchor their political choices on other personalities. First, Jokowi’s position, which according to the constitution, is no longer possible to run for president because he served two terms. This means that Jokowi’s supporters, like it or not, must start looking for alternative candidates.

Second, dissatisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi administration can also be a factor in changing the political choices of voters. This dissatisfaction was expressed by some voters in Jokowi in various sectors. In the political and security sector, for example, 10.4% of Jokowi voters in the 2019 elections expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance in this area.

Jokowi voters also expressed greater dissatisfaction with the government’s performance in the legal (19.5%) and economic (27.7%) areas. The emergence of discontent certainly also influenced public support for Jokowi’s figure.

Elector of Prabowo

Apart from Jokowi, changes to the political support map have also taken place in the Prabowo Subianto electoral base. In the last two surveys carried out by R & D Compass, only around a third of Prabowo’s supporters in the 2019 presidential election remain loyal voters. Meanwhile, nearly half of other voters have now anchored their choice on a number of numbers.

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan became the figure that received the most votes from Prabowo supporters. To date, 22.6% of Prabowo voters have decided to vote for Anies if the current presidential election takes place. This condition is not very different from the survey results in December 2020-January 2021.

Another character who has also received a considerable abundance of votes from voters in Prabowo is Sandiaga Uno. The transition of votes from Prabowo supporters to Sandiaga increased slightly from 7.5% at the start of last year to 8.7% today.

If you look at the political backgrounds of the two, Anies and Sandiaga are difficult characters to separate from Prabowo and Gerindra. Both are characters worn by Gerindra in the DKI Pilgub 2017. Finally, Sandiaga became Prabowo’s companion during her fights in the 2019 presidential election.

It is certainly interesting to see how these two figures received overwhelming support from voters in Prabowo. Additionally, just like Ganjar and Risma who have received an abundance of votes from Jokowi’s supporters, Anies and Sandi currently hold government positions. This position could have increased the popularity of both.

Much like Jokowi’s voters, a wave of cross support was also seen among Prabowo supporters. Some of Prabowo’s voters in the 2019 presidential election chose figures from other parties instead.

Names such as Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono of the Democrats (3.4%), Ganjar Pranowo (2.5%), Tri Rismaharini of the PDI-P (1.5%) are a number of other party figures besides the Prabowo voters have admired them. In addition, there were also figures from outside the political parties, such as Gatot Nurmantyo (4%) and Ridwan Kamil (1.9%), who also garnered an abundance of votes.

This shift in support also appears to have occurred among voters in the Gerindra party. As many as 55.1% of Gerindra voters in the 2019 Pileg are now starting to turn to numbers other than Prabowo. Only a third of Gerindra’s supporters still express their loyalty to supporting Prabowo as a presidential candidate.

Reality

Two conditions also influence the choice of Prabowo supporters. First, Prabowo’s decision to join the government. This situation is very difficult to separate from the change in political support for Prabowo voters.

In addition, until now, Prabowo’s supporters are still a community group that plays a vital role in assessing how well the government works. In the political and security sector, for example, nearly half (45.2%) of Prabowo’s voters in the 2019 presidential election expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance in this sector. Prabowo voters also expressed greater dissatisfaction in the legal (55.4%) and economic (66.6%) sectors.

With this condition, Prabowo who is in the government’s wheel is certainly not free from the target of his constituents’ criticism of government performance. It was this situation that influenced the change in political support of Prabowo’s supporters.

The second factor is the lack of political certainty regarding Prabowo’s candidacy for the presidency in the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo and Gerindra have yet to clarify public opinion.

In contrast, in the midst of Prabowo and Gerindra’s still calm and calm demeanor, a number of other personalities have won and even taken advantage of the stage they have to increase their popularity. This condition has certainly caused some voters to look to other candidates who also have the potential to advance to the 2024 presidential election.

Opportunity

Amid shifts in political support, the opportunity to gain further support is still wide open, both for Prabowo who still has a chance to advance to the 2024 presidential election and for other prominent figures starting out. now to surface. In addition, there are still more than two years to fight for the electoral base.

One of the opportunities that can be exploited is the group of voters who have not yet decided or who are still keeping their choice secret. For Jokowi supporters, 17.6% of voters fall into this category. Meanwhile, 14.9% of Prabowo’s supporters must also determine or keep their political choices secret.

Other groups that also have potential for the voting niche are voters who did not use their right to vote in the 2019 presidential election and young voters who were recently given the right to vote. So far, no less than 4 out of 10 groups of these voters have not explicitly declared their political choices.

Of course, it will be interesting to wait for the transfer of support wave to change before the 2024 presidential election. Will public support continue to be distributed among several personalities after the split over the past ten years? Or does Prabowo continue to dominate even though some of his constituents have turned to support other figures?

Another question, will there be a political shock from Jokowi, who is currently still the figure with the highest eligibility? We will find this answer in one to two years. (LITBANG COMPASS)

