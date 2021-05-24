The 2021 vaccination card looks like the 2020 electoral card





Covid-19 vaccines save lives. The vaccination effort should be one of the few things that brings us all together in our polarized times.

Sadly, vaccination rates by state show us that even the race to protect people from the coronavirus has unfolded along familiar political lines.

Take a look at states leading the way for adults (18 or older) with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, in the CDC report on Thursday. Of the top 25 states in terms of percentage vaccinated, President Joe Biden won 21 in the 2020 election.

Only four of the top 25 states for vaccination were won by former President Donald Trump in the last election. Trump has won 21 of the last 25 for vaccinations. This includes 16 of the 17 lowest states.

Unfortunately, that shouldn’t be too surprising. Polls have shown for some time that Democrats are more likely to be vaccinated than Republicans. An NPR / PBS-NewsHour / Marist College poll earlier this month showed 82% said they had been vaccinated against just 45% of Republicans. Statistics revealed a similar split between Biden supporters (82%) and Trump supporters (44%).

The correlation between vaccination rates and the 2020 election outcome by state has only strengthened over time as supplies outstrip demand. When I looked at the statistics a month and a half ago, there were a few states that Trump won in the top 10. That is no longer the case.

Now, not only are the top 10 states for vaccinations vaccination spots that went for Biden, but all of the top 20 are.

But it’s not just that the immunization map is starting to look like the 2020 electoral map. It’s that the underlying demographic trends that drive them are similar.

Education has become an increasingly important factor in the way people vote. People with a college degree are much more likely to vote Democratic, while those without a college degree are much more likely to vote Republican.

Currently, 21 of the top 25 states for immunization have an above-average percentage of adults 25 and over with a college degree. The reverse is also true: 21 of the 25 poorest states for immunization rates have a lower percentage than the average for adults with a college degree.

When we limit it to only white adults (as the educational divide in our elections is primarily among white voters), we basically see the same thing. Of the top 25 states for vaccinations, 20 of them have an above-average percentage of white adults with a college degree.

Again, this is supported by the survey. In the Marist survey, university graduates are 24 points more likely than non-university graduates to say they have been vaccinated. In white adults, it’s the same 24-point gap.

The other big trend of the last election was the widening of the gap between the vote in urban and rural areas. The former have become more democratic, while the latter have become more Republicans. Trump even regained ground in 2020 in more rural areas, even as he lost ground nationally.

At this point, 17 of the top 25 states for immunizations have a greater proportion of their residents living in urban areas than the national average. Only 8 of them are below the national average for urban residents. Three (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) are found in New England, where there is the opposite tendency to have a well-educated adult population.

Of the bottom 25, 17 have a greater proportion of their population living in rural areas than the average state.

What makes the urban and rural divide disappointing is that the rural areas have actually had a good start when it comes to immunization. More rural residents said they were vaccinated in late March, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. But as supplies became more available, that trend reversed in the same survey.

The urban / rural divide that has become so familiar has manifested itself.

It is unclear exactly what, if anything, can be done to prevent the trends in the vaccination campaign from resembling the trends that govern our political world. The poll shows that rural, uneducated and Republican adults are much more likely to say they don’t want the vaccine (that is, they are vaccine resistant, not just hesitant).

The scary thing is that if something that can save a lot of lives has fallen into the usual political traps, then just about anything can.

