Politics
Importance of regionalism and strategic wisdom in the South China Sea
Editor’s Note: Hamzah Rifaat Hussain is a former Visiting Fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington and Associate Researcher at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in Pakistan. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
“Friendly and outspoken” is how the Philippine Foreign Ministry described the talks between China and the Philippines last Saturday, led by the Acting Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations and Foreign Affairs. ASEAN, Elizabeth Buensuceso and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. Discussions focused on the dynamics of the South China Sea and the lingering differences in maritime activities with attempts made to allay concerns and explore diverse perspectives.
The outlines of the talks, the discussed areas of the position of neutrality undertaken, and future plans of action mapped out underscore why strategic wisdom instead of petty geopolitics in the South China Sea is essential for regional stability. If there are any issues, they should be discussed bilaterally without any consideration for camp politics.
During the Nikkei conference on the future of Asia, President Rodrigo Duterte refused to be drawn into the “competition of the great powers” which refers to the American maritime presence in the region, which is both provocative and endangers stability. He pointed out how such rivalries add unnecessary complexities to long-standing security concerns which, in truth, can be easily inflamed if camp politics are continued.
It is therefore appropriate for countries in the region such as ASEAN member states to discuss the South China Sea’s rise to power, doctrines, maneuvers and issues bilaterally or through mechanisms. regional. Beijing and Manila have already demonstrated such a spirit at the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) formed by President Duterte and President Xi Jinping in 2016.
The presence of mechanisms such as MedRec has often been dismissed by US analysts and mainstream media while demonizing Chinese overtures in the region, which is often complemented by the view of Philippine-Chinese bilateral relations as a relationship of competition and ideological conflicts. It is a faulty calculation. The truth is that the camp policy will not solve the South China Sea problem, but bilateral mechanisms or regional forums where East Asian stakeholders can speak frankly given their geographic proximity and direct issues of peace can.
The American’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) in the South China Sea. / VCG
Not surprisingly, the Manila Foreign Office (DFA) viewed dialogue as the only way to ease tensions and understand each other’s differing positions on issues of concern. China’s position on the South China Sea has often been criminally overlooked or branded as expansionist in the United States despite the undeniable facts of the defensive nature of its maligned coastguard laws and the way in which activities operate. American navies such as the navigation of the USS Theodore Roosevelt are contributing factors. to the ensuing tensions.
Such nuances demand that states in the region such as the Philippines exercise their strategic wisdom in putting aside doubts and filling the trust deficits that are allowed to worsen in provocative environments. For too long, the standard narrative of tensions in the South China Sea has centered on states in the region that view China with disdain, which fits in with the errors conveyed by anti-Chinese elements that Beijing disrupts free trade and navigation. Discussions through BCM allow impartiality to fester.
In addition, the presence of cordiality and severe action against spoilers is essential to establish a deeper understanding between the two countries. President Duterte has banned ministers from making irresponsible comments about China, which is a step in the right direction to allay concerns and synergize potential forces between the two countries. The 2016 South China Sea arbitration decision that favored the Philippines has been described by President Duterte as worthy of the trash.
The main over the South China Sea, however, remains the same. Problems between regional states can only be resolved bilaterally or regionally through multilateral forums in the absence of US intervention, leverage or geopolitics. The region has come under the brunt of Trump-era policies that were intermingled with animosity, bias and reckless denigration of China with the current Biden administration’s disposition towards the region and China’s role often echoing to the fragile arguments presented by Taiwanese leaders who deny the facts.
Such continuing rivalries nullify a fundamental aspect which has, however, been echoed by many specialists in conflict studies concerning regional conflicts around the world. In other words, attempts to solve problems must involve national prisms or, in the case of the South China Sea, regional or bilateral prisms. These discussions are a step in the right direction.
