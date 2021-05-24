Importance of regionalism and strategic wisdom in the South China Sea

Editor’s Note: Hamzah Rifaat Hussain is a former Visiting Fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington and Associate Researcher at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in Pakistan. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

“Friendly and outspoken” is how the Philippine Foreign Ministry described the talks between China and the Philippines last Saturday, led by the Acting Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations and Foreign Affairs. ASEAN, Elizabeth Buensuceso and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. Discussions focused on the dynamics of the South China Sea and the lingering differences in maritime activities with attempts made to allay concerns and explore diverse perspectives.

The outlines of the talks, the discussed areas of the position of neutrality undertaken, and future plans of action mapped out underscore why strategic wisdom instead of petty geopolitics in the South China Sea is essential for regional stability. If there are any issues, they should be discussed bilaterally without any consideration for camp politics.

During the Nikkei conference on the future of Asia, President Rodrigo Duterte refused to be drawn into the “competition of the great powers” which refers to the American maritime presence in the region, which is both provocative and endangers stability. He pointed out how such rivalries add unnecessary complexities to long-standing security concerns which, in truth, can be easily inflamed if camp politics are continued.

It is therefore appropriate for countries in the region such as ASEAN member states to discuss the South China Sea’s rise to power, doctrines, maneuvers and issues bilaterally or through mechanisms. regional. Beijing and Manila have already demonstrated such a spirit at the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) formed by President Duterte and President Xi Jinping in 2016.

The presence of mechanisms such as MedRec has often been dismissed by US analysts and mainstream media while demonizing Chinese overtures in the region, which is often complemented by the view of Philippine-Chinese bilateral relations as a relationship of competition and ideological conflicts. It is a faulty calculation. The truth is that the camp policy will not solve the South China Sea problem, but bilateral mechanisms or regional forums where East Asian stakeholders can speak frankly given their geographic proximity and direct issues of peace can.