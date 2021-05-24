Trump’s Justice Department seized phone records from Pentagon reporters





WASHINGTON The Trump administration’s Justice Department secretly obtained 2017 phone records from a CNN correspondent, the network said on Thursday, revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying journalist sources .

The revelation comes two weeks after The Washington Post revealed that the Justice Department seized phone records last year belonging to three of its reporters covering the Russia investigation.

CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained telephone and electronic records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31. 2017.

CNN strongly condemns the covert collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment, CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker said in a statement released by the network. We ask for an immediate meeting with the Department of Justice for an explanation.

The Justice Department confirmed that the files were formally searched last year, although it did not reveal anything else about the investigation and what story might relate. CNN said that during the two-month period indicated in the letter, Starrs’ reporting included articles on Syria and Afghanistan and coverage of US military options in North Korea that were being offered to President Donald Trump. .

The files at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to obtain these files was approved in 2020, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. Ministry leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent opinions and to convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garlands’ support and commitment to a free and independent press.

The letter said the government was looking for records of the Starrs Pentagon telephone extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number, and records of his home and cell phone. The government also said it had obtained information unrelated to the content of its emails, which would include information about senders and recipients, but not the actual content of the communications.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder’s Justice Department announced revised guidelines for obtaining documents from news media during criminal leak investigations, removing terms that news agencies deemed ambiguous and requiring additional levels of review before a reporter can be subpoenaed.

Pentagon revises manual to clarify journalism protections

The Pentagon revised its guidelines on the law of war to remove words that could allow US military commanders to treat war correspondents as “belligerents without privileges” if they think journalists are sympathizing or cooperating with enemy forces .

The updated policy was a response to outrage among news outlets at the Obama administration’s tactics seen as overly aggressive and hostile to news gathering.

Bruce Brown, executive director of the Journalists’ Committee for Press Freedom, said on Thursday the seizure of a phone recording was a big story that just got bigger.

The fact that a reporter from another news organization had communications materials seized by Trump’s Justice Department suggests that the administrations’ latest efforts to interfere in reporter-source relations and gather cold information are more radical than we initially thought, Brown said.

He called on the Justice Department to explain exactly what happened and how it plans to strengthen protections for the free flow of information to the public.

