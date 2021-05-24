Anti-democratic PCB constitution almost destroyed domestic cricket: Zulfiqar Malik





LAHORE – Former president of the Sialkot region cricket association Zulfiqar Malik has called the current PCB constitutions of city cricket clubs and associations / provincial associations anti-democratic and rigid, which were formulated without gaining confidence or even consulting the real stakeholders.

Malik, who is also a former member of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed these views while speaking to The Nation. He said that due to this undemocratic constitution the state of cricket at the national level is in dire straits and there is no activity at club and association level across the country. This made the clubs and associations dysfunctional.

The clubs / associations have almost been dissolved and instead of elected representatives of the clubs / associations a few PCB employees seem to have taken on the elected role and things are proceeding in an undemocratic manner. He added that those who run business in this way have almost ended the powers of elected officials of clubs and associations to grind their own ax.

Malik was also of the opinion that the demolition of departmental cricket was another wrongdoing by the current CCP, which left thousands of departmental cricketers unemployed. “If you want to follow Imran Khan’s vision to introduce a cricket system like Australia or England to Pakistan, first make Pakistan a country like Australia or England where the unemployed get a reasonable social security allowance.

“The culture of Pakistan is quite different from that of Australia and England and as such we cannot afford and follow such foreign systems in cricket and abolish our cricket department. England and Australia have a lot less population than Pakistan, ”he added. We remember that Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the start of his career, was himself a part of departmental cricket and had played for the Dawood Club of Lahore and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). In fact, Imran Khan himself is a product of club and departmental cricket, Malik said.

The former BoG member was of the opinion that for almost two years Pakistan’s national cricket has been run in an undemocratic manner as the real stakeholders i.e. clubs and elected associations have been sidelined . “Maybe those who run the affairs of the PCB have the mentality against the former representatives of elected associations across the country. Perhaps they have forgotten that many former test cricketers, first-class cricketers and some of those in different positions on the board were the product of the same old system and mentored by many former organizers of country cricket.

He added that there was still time for senior PCB officials to reconsider the adoption of the old constitution, preferably the democratic constitution of 1996, and to let the truly elected associations work democratically and independently before he either too late.

