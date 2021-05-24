Mueller’s testimony from ex-Trump McGahn’s lawyer is a sad consolation prize for Congress





For the third time in three administrations, a major dispute over the power of Congress to compel executive officials to testify ended not with a bang, but with a groan, when the House Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department reached an agreement two weeks ago for the long term. – the sought-after testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn in connection with Robert Mueller’s (long-concluded) investigation into Russia.

In some ways, the deal was a classic compromise, neither side got what they wanted.

McGahn, who served as President Trumps’ former White House legal adviser and one of his senior election advisers to Trump until October 2018, was one of the most frequently cited witnesses in the Mueller report.

In 2019, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena on his part regarding whether Trump obstructed justice or otherwise interfered with Muellers’ investigation. After the White House ordered McGahn not to testify, the Judicial Committee pursued McGahn, seeking to compel him to comply.

McGahn, in response, claimed he was entitled to absolute testimonial immunity for any testimony related to his tenure in the White House. To date, the lawsuit has produced multiple conflicting federal court rulings, raising questions not only about McGahn’s new and extreme claim of immunity, but also whether the Judiciary Committee has the right in the first place to challenge him. continue to enforce his summons. The full DC Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear argument on the issue earlier this week, an argument which was overturned in light of, and which helps explain the timing of the deal.

In general, the power of Congress to issue subpoenas is well established and has been expressly upheld by the Supreme Court since the Teapot Dome scandal in the mid-1920s. Usually, however, the challenge of subpoenas is imposed by the Supreme Court. executive power through contempt of Congress prosecution under a statute adopted by Congress in 1938.

So when the challenge comes from the executive branch, this remedy is unrealistic to say the least. Instead, the historic approach in such cases, which typically arise when Congress and the White House are controlled by different parties, has been an accommodation where, after long and drawn-out negotiations, the executive branch agrees to allow some of the testimonials that Congress was looking for. , but not all, and under carefully controlled circumstances. In return, Congress agrees not to penalize the executive for its non-compliance, for example by refusing to fund certain initiatives or positions.

There are, however, at least two problems with this status quo. First, it takes time, and the executive branch has every interest in delaying the process, whether it’s because a new Congress might be elected, the current administration might turn, or both. Second, as Washington becomes more and more divided, there is less and less appetite for housing.

Former President Donald Trump, for example, announced that he would fight against all subpoenas issued by Congress and that he would not allow anyone in his administration to cooperate. And Congress, which these days funds the government with massive omnibus bills, is rarely prompted to use the threat of withholding funding for entire departments in exchange for witness testimony.

Instead, Congress began trying to enforce his court subpoenas, including for McGahn. But the courts have also been slow to resolve these cases. In the McGahns case, for example, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for his testimony in April 2019. It took until last week more than two years later, with the Mueller inquiry he There are countless news cycles for the entire Federal Court of Appeal. in Washington to be prepared to hear arguments on whether the House could even sue in the first place.

Anyone who lost that argument would surely have asked the Supreme Court to intervene, and 18 months would have passed in the meantime. Similar fates have plagued past disputes, such as the efforts of Republican-controlled Chambers to compel the executive branch to testify as part of its investigation into Operation Fast and Furious during the Obama administration or the efforts of the Controlled Houses. by Democrats to force testimony from the executive branch related to systematic layoffs. US lawyers by the Bush administration in 2006: Long before appeals could take their course, events gave both sides reason to compromise. The problem was, this happened long after dispute resolution might have actually been useful.

But there is an obvious solution to this impasse: If the litigation takes too long, Congress has the power to expedite it. If, as the McGahn case shows, one wonders whether the House has the right to sue to enforce subpoenas, Congress can provide it or, better yet, place the responsibility on the addressee of the subpoena ( who undoubtedly has the right) to sue.

Imagine, for example, a law that provides that anyone who receives a summons from Congress has seven days to challenge the summons in federal court in Washington, and that lists the grounds on which the summons can be challenged, including that the assignment is invalid. at first glance or that the information sought is protected by a legally recognized privilege. If no dispute is filed, the law would provide that the purchaser is then liable to fines for contempt of court which increase day by day if he refuses to cooperate.

And when a subpoena is contested, then the statute would require the district court to resolve the objection within 30 days; give the party who has lost seven days to appeal to the court of appeal; require the winning party to respond within seven days; then give the appeals court 30 days to resolve the appeal, after which the losing party has seven days to ask the Supreme Court to take the case. The statute would not change the substantive law governing subpoenas and the defenses against them; it would just ensure that the courts have more say in what this law is and what these defenses are.

This would all be perfectly constitutional under existing law (although it becomes murkier if Congress were to tell the Supreme Court, as opposed to the lower courts, how long it was to rule). And we got the issuance of a summons to the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to hear an appeal in less than three months, which would be when the easy cases came to an end. Even if the Supreme Court took up a case and took a full year to decide it, the McGahns case would still have been resolved one way or the other by July 2020, when the outcome could still have been to have importance.

Also, court rulings in these cases would set precedent in future litigation, so we wouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel. Congress can lose some of these fights and win some. The key would be for the fights to end, unlike McGahns, in something other than a haphazard and unnecessary draw.

