Jokowi Hope Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Can Optimize Employee Performance





KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes, activities Vaccinations Communal work can optimize employee performance in industrial areas to be more productive. “We are waiting for it after the start vaccination in industrial areas, it can protect all related parties from the spread of Covid-19 in the company, ”he said in a written statement received by Kompas.com on Monday (5/24/2021). It is also hoped that, Jokowi continued, immunization activities can expand immediately. collective immunity and reduce the rate of positive Covid-19 numbers in Indonesia. Jokowi made this statement while monitoring the activity Vaccine Mutual Royong directly in Jababeka Tbk area, Cikarang, West Java (West Java), Friday (5/20/2021). Also read: Companies are prohibited from deducting employee salaries for self-help vaccines Additionally, this number one person in Indonesia participated in a virtual teleconference presence in the immunization program with dozens of other companies. In line with Jokowi, the general manager of Sinar Mas Saleh Husin hopes that the Vaccine program of mutual cooperation can return the industrial sector to optimal production activities, in order to be able to move the wheels of the national economy. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

"Through the umbrella of mutual cooperation vaccination, the vaccination program we are conducting is not only to protect employees, but has a broader purpose," he said. The main one, Saleh continued, is the commitment to move the industrial sector forward to accelerate the construction of community immunity to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19. Also read: KPCPEN wants to break the chain of spread of Covid-19 with vaccination and 3M The legal umbrella referred to is based on the Minister of Health (Permenkes) regulation number 10 of 2021 regarding the implementation of vaccinations in the fight against the Corona virus disease pandemic of 2019 (Covid -19). According to Permenkes, the mutual cooperation vaccination program is the responsibility of the industrial sector and should be implemented outside of public health facilities. The same goes for types vaccine different from vaccines in government programs.

