China International Smart Communication Forum 2021 Held In Wuxi

Huang Qin, Secretary of the CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee, Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, Gong Xixiang, member and general secretary of the party leadership group of the Xinhua News Agency, and Jian qin, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. also gave speeches at the event.

In his speech, Shen Haixiong said that, as CPC Central Committee Secretary General Xi Jinping pointed out, next-generation artificial intelligence is flourishing around the world, bringing new impetus to economic and social development. and profoundly modifying our mode of production and our way of life. National cross-sector brand event integrated into intelligent communication, the forum is dedicated to establishing an international communication platform to further consolidate consensus and jointly promote high-quality development in the global intelligent communication industry. .

Shen Haixiong said the era of intelligent communication promotes deep media convergence and closer people-to-people bonds around the world, and is distinguished by rich information and extensive information sharing. CMG, by championing the principle that “even large companies should keep in the know”, strategically builds a “5G + 4K / 8K + AI” landscape and accelerates the pace towards its goal of building a new kind of world-class mainstream media group.

He added that efforts are needed to deepen scientific and technological innovation and jointly create opportunities for change in the media. It is essential to remain open and inclusive in order to promote exchanges and mutual understanding between civilizations and to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity. There is also a need to focus more on rejecting prejudice and narrow-mindedness and communicating objective and unbiased news and information to the world.

Wu Zhenglong said in his speech that Secretary General Xi Jinping underlined the mission for Jiangsu “to define a model and lead the way” on our new journey into the new era of development. Jiangsu is ready to seize the opportunities offered by this new stage of development, to implement new development ideas and to build a new development paradigm. He will take the initiative to adapt to the new situation and new requirements as well as the development of the IT sector, working actively to seize opportunities, meet challenges and navigate the waters. Jiangsu will harness smart communication to better serve economic development and people’s livelihoods, practically fulfilling its mission of building an economically developed, prosperous and modern province with an enabling environment and a highly civilized society.

Wu Zhenglong pointed out that Jiangsu saw the intelligent communication forum as an opportunity to use intelligence as the engine, intermediary and hub to facilitate the healthy development of the intelligent communication industry and build a global-oriented intelligent communication platform.

Huang Qin said the forum was successfully opened not only to provide a high-end platform for media innovation with smart technologies, but also to give a strong impetus to the development of digital and cultural industries in Wuxi. Wuxi will use advanced technologies to guide the healthy development of intelligent communication and establish a national center of digital and cultural industries worth up to 100 billion yuan. The city will strive to create a national demonstration base for the integration of culture and technology, and will develop into a culturally developed city with more leadership, cohesion and influence.

Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, congratulated the video forum for its successful opening. He said technological advancements are contributing to the wide global coverage of information and communication technologies. Initiatives such as the Belt and Road have provided a wealth of opportunities for citizens of the world to learn more about their own cultures and reach out to other civilizations around the world.

Siddharth Chatterjee said he was honored to participate in the forum in his capacity as United Nations Resident Coordinator in China. He saw the world as a collection of diverse cultures. Different countries should be more inclusive, seek common ground while putting aside their differences and pool the wisdom of our humanity to promote sustainable development.

Gong Xixiang observed that media competition has shifted to a smart communication channel. He urges us to enter the era of intelligent communication, to make inroads in this crucial stage of integrated media convergence and development, and to seek a new future for new kind of mainstream media. It requires efforts to grasp the trend of innovation and development, persevere in the duty and mission of the media, and build the capacity of integrated development in the era of intelligent communication.

According to Jian qin, China Mobile is now vigorously implementing its “5G +” plan to accelerate the integration of information technology in all industries and better serve the public. Moving forward, China Mobile is ready to strengthen external cooperation, create an ubiquitous intelligent communication landscape, enrich the supply of high-quality content, protect network and information security, and promote l continuous innovation of intelligent communication in terms of content and models.

During the opening ceremony of the forum, CMG launched the special project on 4K/8K UHD restoration of classic video material relating to the history of CPC.

The participating guests also witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement between CCTV.com and Wuxi City.

During the opening ceremony, keynote addresses were delivered by Peng jianming, From Xiaogang, Deputy Secretary of CPC Wuxi Municipal Committee and Mayor of Wuxi, Cao Guowei, Chairman and CEO of Sina and Chairman of Weibo, and other guests. They exchanged views and opinions on smart media prospects, technology applications and their impacts in the real world, as well as cutting-edge achievements in this field.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the relevant department heads of the CMG, the Provincial CPC Jiangsu Committee and the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province, as well as experts in artificial intelligence, 5G communication and in other fields at home and abroad, media industry leaders and representatives of entrepreneurs.

Theme “New Era, Intelligent Communication”, the forum was celebrated with a main opening summit and three sub-forums to highlight the international vision and Chinese style, and was dedicated to establishing an open platform high-end for communication and cooperation. CMG’s innovative applications for building a new strategic landscape “5G + 4K / 8K + AI” were also on display at the site.

SOURCE CCTV.com