“ He bears the responsibility ” for the insurgency

Saying that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the Jan.6 insurgency on Sunday, Scott Brown, who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand, urged fellow Republicans to support an independent investigation into the Capitol riots.

In an editorial for the Boston Globe, the former Massachusetts senator lamented the civil war that is embroiling the GOP right now, calling on the party to face the deadly events of January 6. The healing process begins with an independent bipartisan commission to uncover the facts of these events, and that is why I urge my fellow Republicans to support such an effort, he wrote. Above all, Republicans need to be made crystal clear that the rule of law is important.

Despite the Democrats accepting almost every concession from the Republicans when the commission was formed, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against it. And although the bill passed House with 35 Republicans voting for it, the bill appears dead when it comes to the Senate where it would take 60 votes, including 10 Republicans, to smash a filibuster.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Brown again called on Republicans to back the bipartisan commission, saying it was obvious before he took on GOP lawmakers who whitewashed and downplayed the violent riots. .

They weren’t tourists, they weren’t coming for fun, Brown said. We had people ready to wreak havoc. People died.

CNN anchor Dana Bash referred to comments from Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), noting that they said Trump was responsible for inciting the crowd who stormed the Capitol in order to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral victory of Joe Bidens. .

Do you agree with them that Trump bears responsibility for the insurgency? Bash wondered aloud.

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he bears the responsibility, replied the former senator. I think his presidency was reduced because of that. And I think he’s paying the price. He has been indicted twice. He was indicted for these actions.

That’s why it’s imperative to know what role everyone played and understand why, first of all, he continued, adding: I thought it was an action movie, a banana republic. , a kind of dictatorship. I was embarrassed, angry. And I want to make sure it never happens again.

Regarding the relentless traffic from former Big Lie presidents that the election was stolen from him via widespread electoral fraud, going so far as to call his loss the crime of the century recently, Brown said he was not disagree with Trump.

If there were any concerns about the election, as the Supreme Court said in the Laches decision, you should have known before the election, not after the fact, he said.

Brown would also not commit to backing Trump if he decided to run for president again in 2024.

I am indecisive, quite independent, I am an indecisive Republican voter at the moment, he concluded.

