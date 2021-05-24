Campaign 2024: Trump prepares to embark on election campaign





Trump prepares to hit the campaign trail

Former President Donald Trump is preparing for the “next rallies”.

And the former president, who expected to start organizing rallies again as early as next month, also said he had refurbished the airliner he used during his White House campaign in 2016.

TRUMP LEADS BATTLEGROUND IN NORTH CAROLINA FOR STATE GOP CONVENTION LEADER

Trump announced on Friday that his Boeing 757, which was kept during his tenure in the White House while flying on Air Force One, “is now fully restored and updated and will be returned to service some time before. the end of the year.”

And he boasted that “when finished it will be better than ever, and used again in future rallies!”

After residing in Palm Beach, Fla., At his Mar-a-Lago resort since leaving the White House in January, Trumps has now moved north to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

And on Saturday night in Bedminster, Trump hosted his first fundraising event for the new Make America Great Again, a super PAC led by Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s senior advisor.

Trump will travel to North Carolina early next month to headline the state’s Republican Party’s annual convention. As first reported by Fox News, the former president will attend the North Carolina GOP state convention in Greenville on Saturday, June 5 and speak at the convention dinner.

Christie shakes the pot

Unlike most potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates, Chris Christie isn’t shy about discussing his possible national ambitions in the upcoming White House race.

And he’s not letting the possibility of a 2024 Trump running around trying to take over the White House get in his way.

CHRISTIE TURNS INTO A BIDEN ATTACK DOG

The former two-term GOP governor of New Jersey and the 2016 Republican presidential candidate again stressed that he was not ruling out another White House run, claiming on Josh’s popular podcast “Ruthless” Holmes, Comfortably Smug and Michael Duncan that “I sure wouldn’t stop it.” And he repeated his timeline that hell makes a decision after the 2022 midterm election.

But Christie raised her eyebrows, pointing out that, “I’m not going to be one of those people either, that’s going to say, well, I’ll wait and see what President Trump does. You know, I’m not going to defer to. anyone if I decide that’s what I want to do and think I’m the best option for the party and for the country. “

And in what appeared to be a dig at Nikki Haley, another potential candidate for 2024, Christie added: “I think if you say you’re relying on someone, that’s a real sign of weakness and ‘indecision. And we’ve already figured it out. the White House. “

HALEY IS GOING TO IOWA IN JUNE

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for the first two years in office, told The Associated Press last month that “I wouldn’t run if President Trump was introducing himself “.

Garden staters give Christie the thumbs down

According to a Monmouth University poll released last week, only 10% of New Jersey voters want their former governor to run for president again. Nearly six in ten don’t want to see another presidential campaign from Christie, and three in ten say they don’t care.

“Christie left a lasting impression on the state. Almost everyone in New Jersey still has an opinion about him. The problem is, those opinions tend to be pretty negative,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Institute. Monmouth University survey.

Poll position

Trump remains the top favorite in the 2024 GOP nomination contest if he runs according to a poll released last week by McLaughlin & Associates, which polled Trump during the 2020 election cycle.

SOUTH DAKOTA NOEM IGNITE MORE SPECULATION 2024

And if Trump doesn’t show up, the investigation suggests that former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are neck and neck at the top of a very large list.

As always, take these extremely early polls with a lot of salt!

Pence targets Biden

Former vice president slammed the Biden administration for trying to create a “false equivalence” between Israel and Hamas, saying he and Trump “set the stage for lasting peace and an end to the decades-old conflict in the region, “but that President Biden offered” weakness and ambivalence “as the violence continues.

PENCE WILL VISIT NEW HAMPSHIRE IN JUNE

Pence, in a video address first obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, through his new advocacy and policy organization Advancing American Freedom, called Israel “America’s dearest ally.”

DeSantis hints at 2024

The governor of Florida was on the battlefield in Pennsylvania on Thursday, receiving a rousing reception from party activists as he headlined the Allegheny County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln Day dinner.

Although he didn’t say anything concrete about a potential run in 2024, DeSantis dropped a hint in the last line of his speech.

“I can tell you this: in the state of Florida, with me as governor, I have only just started to fight,” he said.

Take two for Gillibrand?

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York was one of the first Democratic presidential candidates to drop out of the 2020 nomination contest, suspending her campaign in August 2019.

But Gillibrand told Politico a few days ago that “I really want to run for president again.”

The senator pointed out that “I have learned a lot about this campaign: about myself, about the country, about how to be successful as a politician. I have become a much better speaker and I have become better at my job. “

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report

