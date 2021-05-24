Politics: Johnson uses ‘reform’ tactics to help privatization survive

From a distance, GBR looks like a reassuring blast from the nationalized past, albeit with the inevitable and insignificant Great British Name.

But don’t be fooled.

Look beyond the cheerful promises of British Rail minus the sandwiches.

Ignore the partial adoption of that solid and familiar BR logo.

Don’t be distracted by speculation that Michael Portillo will be named president or stunned by claims that Boris cleverly stole Corbyn’s clothes.

This is not a return to public ownership – just a clever marketing ploy. And much of the British press fell in love with hook, line and sinker.

GBR is a new public sector body that will take over the timetables to end the incessant and uncoordinated changes that are making the lives of English commuters miserable. It will set prices (like the government did) and manage the rail infrastructure (like Network Rail did).

Current rolling stock will still be owned by rolling stock companies (ROSCO), which hire a kit to train franchise operators. An unsanitary 87% of UK rolling stock is owned by just three ROSCOs and that is unlikely to change. But each franchise will now be issued by GBR rather than the Ministry of Transport and each successful private operator will now receive a fixed management fee while GBR (the taxpayer) will bear all risk.

Nationalization?

Not on your stomach.

Indeed, in announcing the change, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted that GBR “will unleash the competitive, innovative and expert capabilities of the private sector, and make passengers come first”.

Good luck in squaring this unfortunate cycle. English train services are currently the most expensive and least punctual in Europe, so if a relatively unchanged system can turn things around, it will be a little miracle. Maybe a new red, white and blue public branding will lift the spirits somehow.

But if GBR isn’t likely to solve Britain’s rail problems, why bother?

It partly formalizes the emergency support arrangements put in place when the lockdown brought most rail transport to a screeching halt and partly deflects the current nightmare of rail travel south of the border, with blackouts, overcrowding, delays. and price increases.

The public ownership lobby group “We Own It” says rail travelers currently pay five times more for their tickets than our European neighbors (in proportion to wages), even though UK government subsidies to the rail sector have since almost doubled. the privatization of 1993.

There is another unfortunate contrast: Private rail companies have paid out over £ 1.2 billion in dividends to shareholders over the past five years, during which time 50% of trains in the north of England have arrived in England. delay.

In the meantime, the east coast rail service has worked quite well. Going into public ownership for five years, it generated £ 1 billion for public money, to be re-privatized in 2014 and then renationalized in 2018. The Northern Rail franchise also flourished after being taken over from the German company. Arriva Rail.

But despite the fairly healthy track record of public ownership and the repeated, loss-making and trust-sapping experience with private rail operators, Boris Johnson is pushing ahead – giving Thatcher’s disastrous rail privatization policy a big British facelift for this new century.

It’s not just the rail.

The proposed changes to the NHS in England reveal the continued capture of public services by a private sector which will now take less debt thanks to the £ 13.4bn in NHS Trust loans which were cleverly canceled on the first day of the lockdown in 2020 .

It looked like change was in the air when Matt Hancock announced his intention to remove the part of the Health and Welfare Act 2012 that requires compulsive tendering for services – a requirement that allowed to Richard Branson’s Virgin Care, for example, to win. 2 billion pounds of health contracts in five years.

He went on to reveal that local clinical commissioning groups (GCCs) were to be phased out, but that doesn’t mean NHS England is moving any closer to a normal public health service like Scotland’s. No, in England the contracts will remain – but the duplication and bureaucracy will shift by purchasing centrally, without any semblance of democratic local control. Given the fact that Covid contracts were disproportionately won by Boris Johnson’s buddies last year, health activists are now concerned that ‘local’ contracts will be awarded to Whitehall without any appeals process. offers.

It’s the same story with social assistance.

As the world waits for the Prime Minister’s Big Care plan, local integrated care systems are being put in place where private companies will be invited to sit on boards of directors and be part of the decision-making process, even if they also bid for contracts.

Whether it’s prisons, trains, buses, energy or the Royal Mail, utilities in England are slowly being consumed by the private sector.

And Boris Johnson’s “reforms” are not aimed at abandoning Thatcher’s disastrous privatizations, but at stealthily rehabilitating them for a new century.

Stealthily – because public ownership is actually very popular.

Recent polls suggest that the public sector should primarily run schools (82%, 2020); public transport (73%); Royal Mail (69%) and utilities like water (63%).

Clearly, English voters (the majority of those polled) support public ownership, but will support a party determined to extend the market’s tenure as long as this fact does not dominate their manifesto.

Reuse, renaming, remodeling and “reform” is therefore the name of the game – a superficial change that helps privatization survive.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government continues its journey in the opposite direction, with a publicly owned NHS, education system and water supply, and plans to bring ScotRail back into public ownership next year.

Scotland and England are obviously different countries in geography and political outlook. The latest Flavible poll offers a striking physical manifestation of this difference, with a projected map of England in solid blue beyond the towns and SNP yellow of Shetland Scotland at the borders in the next Westminster election.

Which raises two questions.

How long will the privatization of Boris Johnson turn a blind eye to the nationalization of Nicola Sturgeon?

And what happens once Britain’s Big Privatization Program is finally rolled out here?

